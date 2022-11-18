Where to find Finizen in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Finizen is making its debut in the Pokémon franchise in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. You can find it while exploring the Paldean region, and tracking it down will be slightly tricky. You will need to visit a specific area to find it. Here’s what you need to know about how to catch Finizen in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to catch Finizen in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Finizen is a Water-type Pokémon and the series’ first Dolphin-like Pokémon. Because of its appearance, many players might be keen to add it to their given that it’s the first in the series and has a unique evolution method. The evolution method is not challenging, but it does have some requirements when you catch this Pokémon.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Tracking down Finizen will be fairly easy once you arrive to specific areas, but you need to reach them in Paldea. Finizen has a good chance to appear anywhere there is an ocean, which means you need to reach the continent’s borders to track down this Pokémon. You will normally see it swimming in the water, and you can throw your Pokémon at it to try and catch these Pokémon. You can explore near the starting zone or go further away from these locations to explore the island before acquiring them.

Finizen is a standard Water-type Pokémon. It will be weak against Electric and Grass-type moves, but it is resistant against Fire, other Water-types, Ice, and Steel-type moves. It may not be the most exciting Pokémon to catch in the Paldea region, but it’s one to add to your Pokédex entries to complete the game.