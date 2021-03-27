Where to find Wisplanterns and Boatshells in Monster Hunter Rise – Cultural Exchange

In Monster Hunter Rise, you will need to find Wisplanterns and Boatshells for the Cultural Exchange quest. These can be found in the game’s first two areas. Wisplanterns can be found in the Shrine Ruins, while Boatshells can be found in the Frost Islands.

Like all resources in Monster Hunter Rise, you will need a lot of them over time, so make sure you are always grabbing every resource that you can see while out on a hunt.

Where to find Wisplanterns

Wisplanterns can show up as a rare drop from plants called Firelanterns. These Firelanterns look like small green plants, with multiple red flowers on them. As you uncover the map while exploring, their locations will be marked by the small green dots shown below.

Image via Gamepur

These spawn locations will always be the same, and the plants can respawn in the same locations while you are on the quest. This is good news, as the ones in the northern half of the map can be very difficult to find.

Getting to them might involve a lot of climbing, or using the Wirebug, so it is easier to simply farm the southern half of the map in a circuit. Jump on your Palamut and rapidly run through areas 1,2,3,4, and up by 7, grabbing the Firelanterns as you go.

You may need to farm quite a few Firelanterns to get enough Wisplanterns.

Where to find Boatshells

Boatshells can be obtained from Oyster Beds on Frost Islands, marked on the map below by red arrows. Once again, just visit each spot in turn, loot the Oyster Bed, then travel to the next one. Boatshells are a pretty rare drop, so it may take a little while to get enough of them.

Image via Gamepur

When you are done, you can make your way back to Kamura Village and hand in the quest.

