Where to find Yungoos in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

While there are certainly many new Pokémon to find and capture in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, there are definitely a ton of older Pokémon too. One of them, the mongoose-looking Yungoose, has made its appearance in the Paldea region. To find this guy, you’ll need to keep a sharp eye out for its small jumpy form, or you might walk straight past it. So this is what you’ll need to know about where to find Yungoose in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to catch Yungoos in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

The Yungoos isn’t exactly the friendliest-looking Pokémon; it can be a useful creature to own. With its bright yellow stripe, fluffed-out angry tail, and sharp teeth, the Yungoos look ready to bite first and ask questions later. The Yungoos isn’t a rare Pokémon, but due to the fact that it’s a very small Pokémon, it can be tricky to spot. You’ll want to look primarily in caves, as the Pokédex mentions that they prefer these locations; you can even find them in the first cave you’ll encounter at the beginning phases of the story.

While Yungoos is a cave-dwelling Pokémon, it is also possible to find them prancing about on the plains outside. You can find the Yungoos mainly in the southern locations on the map, on the west and eastern sides of Mesagoza, with one appearing near the Pokécenter in the South Province. Yungoos is a Normal type Pokémon which means that if you’re battling it to get its health down low enough to catch it, do not use a Fighting-type Pokémon. Fighting type is super-effective against Normal-types. Additionally, Ghost-types will do no damage at all. Normal types have no super-effective type matches, but they will do no damage against Ghost types at all.

While Yungoos is certainly easy enough to find in the beginning phases of the game and can help you progress further, there may, in fact, be better Pokémon to use. You can use a Pokéball to catch a Yungoos once you’ve lowered its HP sufficiently, and with a Great Ball, you have a higher chance of a first catch success.