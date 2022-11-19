Where to get a Metal Coat in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Metal Coat is a critical item in the Pokémon series. It’s appeared in multiple games as an evolution item you give a Pokémon to have it evolve into its next form. The item reappears in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, and you want to make sure you know where to get it and add it to your collection. Multiple Pokémon are going to need this item. Here’s what you need to know about where to get Metal Coat in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to find Metal Coat in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

For us, we were able to find it at the Delibird Presents store. You can find it underneath the Battle Items category. You can find these stores in multiple locations through Paldea, but the one that carries Metal Coat will be Levinica. You can find this on the east side of the continent, and you can unlock this area once you reach it.

When you head inside the store, click on the Battle Items category, and you should Metal Coat as one of the available options. Y u can buy the item at your leisure and purchase as many as you need for the Pokémon you want to evolve during your Pokémon Scarlet and Violet playthrough. A handful of Pokémon are going to need it, such as Riolu, who will use it to evolve into Lucario, who is the major one for this game entry.

The Delibird Present stores won’t have all of the same items, so make sure you’re going to the one at Levinicia to pick this item up and add it to your growing collection. Y u want to make sure you use it to complete your Pokédex.