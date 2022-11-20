The Lucky Egg is a helpful item in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. You’ll want to give this to a Pokémon that you want to level up faster than the other Pokémon. You may want to do this for newly caught Pokémon or ones you’ve hatched from an egg. The new Pokémon start at level five, so they need a good amount of experience to catch up to your other Pokémon. Tracking down the Lucky Egg will take you a bit of time. Here’s what you need to know about where to get a Lucky Egg in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to find the Lucky Egg in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

The best way to grab a Lucky Egg while playing through the game and blaze through the Gym Leaders. You will need to defeat at least five of the eight Gym Leaders, and you can do them in any order you want. However, some of them are easier than others. The order we recommend is to go to the Cortondo Gym, then the Artazon Gym, followed by the Cascarrafa Gym, and then the Levincia or the Medali Gym. We feel the Levincia and the Medali Gyms are close to the same level, so it all comes down to personal preference.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you’ve defeated your fifth Gym Leader, travel to any remaining Gym Leaders and enter their Gym building. You will be greeted by Jacq, one of the teachers at your academy. Jacq will welcome you and then offer a gift to assist you in your endeavors moving forward: a lucky egg. You can now give it to any Pokémon you have in your party, and they will begin to earn more experience as they level up during your adventures.

Because you can do the Gyms in any order, it won’t matter what Gym you visit, only that Jacq will appear at the start of your sixth Gym Leader challenge.