How to lock and unlock the camera during battles in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

With Pokémon Scarlet and Violet embracing more of an open world design in the Paldea region, there is a new importance put on your camera. Luckily, you are able to rotate the camera while you explore the world, but entering battles with wild Pokémon may put you in an odd angle. Here is how to lock your camera into a better position during wild Pokémon battles in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to fix the camera during wild Pokémon battles in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

When you enter a battle with a wild Pokémon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, your camera will maintain the angle that you were looking at that Pokémon, which can be a little distracting. While you can rotate the camera any way you want with the right stick, you can also instantly reposition it to the more classic Pokémon battle camera view by clicking in the right stick.

Screenshot by Gamepur

If, for whatever reason, you want to not have this view while battling, you can just move the right stick again to put it however you want it. You might want to do this if there is a nearby tree cutting into the view. The camera in this position will give you all of the information you need to see during the battle, though it will not show any Pokémon watching the battle from the right side of the area.

Unfortunately, if you prefer this camera view, you will need to enable it every time you get into a wild battle. Of course, it is just a simple case of clicking in the right stick to do each time. With this, you will not have to deal with awkward camera angles when going into battles.