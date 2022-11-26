Where to get Ability Shield in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Ability Shield is a vital battle item that players can utilize in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. The held item provides a defensive buff that prevents opposing Pokémon from changing your Pokémon’s ability. While this might not seem as impactful for casual play, it certainly can be an X Factor when indulging in competitive play. Hence, we’ve put together a guide explaining how you can get the Ability Shield in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to get Ability Shield in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can buy Ability Shield from the Mesagoza Delibird Presents shop for ₽20,000. Although the amount might seem like a lot initially, the item is worth the price. Furthermore, you can buy the item pretty early in the game if you have the required amount.

Since Ability Shield is a held item, it can only be equipped to one Pokémon at a time. However, you can buy multiple Ability Shields and equip one to each Pokémon in your party for a total of ₽120,000. Needless to say, this is very costly and generally not worth the investment. Instead, you can use Ability Shield on one Pokémon and use other held items on the remaining.

To use the item, simply select a Pokémon from your party and choose the “Give An Item To Hold” option. This will take you to your bag, where you need to select Ability Shield to equip it on the Pokémon. Since the item’s passive only comes into play when the opposing Pokémon’s ability interferes with the ability of your Pokémon, do not equip it randomly, as it would be of no use.