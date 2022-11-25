Where to get Booster Energy in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

The release of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet saw the addition of many items and features to the franchise. While most are useful at the surface level, some are very potent and can heavily impact how your game plays out. One of these resources is Booster Energy, which is a held item capable of significantly boosting a Pokémon’s stat. However, the item is not easy to obtain and requires you to reach the end game.

How to get Booster Energy in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Booster energy is made explicitly for Paradox Pokémon, who possess either Protosynthesis or Quark Drive ability. Unfortunately, you won’t encounter Paradox Pokémon until the very end game and will have to invest a decent amount of time before you can reach that point.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Unlike most normal items in the game, you won’t be able to buy Booster Energy from any shop in the game. To obtain the item, you need to travel to Area Zero, which is inaccessible until you complete all three main game paths. If you are unaware, Area Zero is located in Great Crater of Paldea. Once you are in the area, make your way to Zero Lab, which is at the bottom of the Great Crater of Paldea. In Zero Lab, you’ll go through a bunch of cut scenes, ultimately leading you to an intense final battle. However, just outside the lab, you’ll see a pile of rubble with a glowing light. Interacting with the glowing light will net you Booster Energy.

Giving Booster Energy to a Paradox Pokémon will increase the primary stat by 50% and the secondary by 30%. However, since it’s a held item, you can only give it to one Pokémon at a time.