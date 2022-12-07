The Bitter Herba Mystica is one of the several ingredients in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. It’s an essential ingredient to add to your sandwiches, and you want to make sure you have enough of it to receive the boosted effects. Tracking down all the Herba Mystica can be challenging, but there is a specific way you can do it if you’re looking for the best effects from your sandwiches and picnic activities. Here’s what you need to know about where to get Bitter Herba Mystica in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to get Bitter Herba Mystica in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

The only way to acquire the Bitter Herba Mystica is to reach the end of the game and roll the credits. When you reach this part in the game, the post-game unlocks for you, and you must travel throughout the Paldea region a second time to defeat all the Gym Leaders. They will have stronger Pokémon than the first time you fought them, so taking them down will be more difficult. Once you’ve completed this and the final tournament, Jacq will reach out to you about taking on some five-star Tera raids. These should now be available to you, and once you’ve done that, you can unlock six-star raids.

The five and six-star raids are the only way for you to receive any of the Herba Mystica. However, some Pokémon that appear in these raids have a better chance of dropping specific Herba Mystica than others. These are all the raid Pokémon that have a chance to drop Bitter Herba Mystica in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

All five-star raids with Bitter Herba Mystica

Amoonguss

Appletun

Arboliva

Armarouge

Blissey

Camerupt

Cetitan

Clawitzer

Dondozo

Drifblim

Eeleketross

Eevee

Gardevoir

Gengar

Glalie

Glimmora

Houndoom

Hydreigon

Magnezone

Oranguru

Palafin

Pincurchin

Polteageist

Rotom

Tatsugiri

Toxtricity

Volcarona

Zoroark

All six-star raids with Bitter Herba Mystica