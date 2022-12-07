There are several Herba Mystica you can find in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. They’re a critical ingredient you can add to your sandwiches to increase their potency, making their effects far more potent, and giving you better bonuses while you run around the game. One of these ingredients is the Sour Herba Mystica, which you can acquire in a specific way. Here’s what you need to know about where to get Sour Herba Mystica in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to get Sour Herba Mystica in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

The only way for this item to begin to show up is when you reach the end of the game. The end of the game occurs after the credits roll, and you have the chance to start battling through the Gym Leaders once again. They will have stronger Pokémon for you to battle, making these encounters much more challenging. After this happens and you complete the final tournament, Jacq reaches out to you to discuss taking on some more powerful Tera raids. You will need to complete a handful of five-star raids, and when Jacq contacts you again, you should have access to six-star raids.

Related: Where to get Salty Herba Mystica in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

The Herba Mystica drops from the five and six-star raids in your game. However, a handful of specific Pokémon have a good chance of dropping the Sour Herba Mystica, which might help you out if you’re hunting this item. These are all the Pokémon from five and six-star raids that drop Sour Herba Mystica in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

All five-star raids with Sour Herba Mystica

Altaria

Amoonguss

Blissey

Cetitan

Dondozo

Dragalge

Drifblim

Eelektross

Florges

Gengar

Glalie

Goodra

Gothitelle

Hatterene

Mimikyu

Mismagius

Palafin

Slowking

Tinktaton

All six-star raids with Sour Herba Mystica