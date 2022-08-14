There are ingredients that you could expect to find in Tower of Fantasy, then there are those ingredients that you don’t think should belong in a cooked meal. Black Moss is one of those odd ingredients that you might come across as you progress through Tower of Fantasy. This surprising ingredient is very plentiful in some areas and very worthwhile to pick. Make sure you don’t overlook it as you pass through.

Where to get Black Moss in Tower of Fantasy

It will take a little while before you can get your hands on any Black Moss. This is because it isn’t available in the Astra region. You will need to progress through the game and reach the second chapter before you can get this ingredient. At the start of the second chapter, you will enter the Banges region and gain access to the rest of the map.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Black Moss is only available in the crown region. Unfortunately, that is the only information the game gives you. This ingredient grows on metal in the Crown region. Metal can be found all over the region, but it can mainly be found in the center around the mines. Search the large constructions for lumps of green. These are the Black Moss clumps.

How to use Black Moss

Black Moss, surprisingly, is one of the few ingredients that are really good for your character without being cooked. This ingredient heals your character for four percent of their health plus an additional 2,000. Black Moss also gives your character two Satiety points. You can cook Black Moss along with other ingredients at any of the cooking stations around the map.