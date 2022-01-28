Where to get Black Tumblestones in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Black Tumblestones are a useful material you’ll need to hunt down in Pokémon Legends: Arceus. You can use it to craft Heavy Balls, a type of Pokémon you’ll learn how to make as you progress through the story. A key ingredient to creating Heavy Balls is to find Black Tumblestones, and you can locate them in the wild using your Pokémon to help you break them out of the earth. In this guide, we cover where to find Black Tumblestones in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

Like the orange Tumblestones you use for regular Poké Balls, Black Tumblestone has the same jagged appearance, pushing out of the ground. These crystals will be sticking out in numerous locations, and when you find a Black Tumblestone node, you can use your Pokémon to break it out of the ground to add to your Satchel.

We’ve been able to locate Black Tumblestones in the Obsidian Fieldlands, to the Deertrakc Path and Deertrack Heights, closer to the center of the map where you can find the various mountains. We recommend investigating this region to find more Black Tumblestones in your travels. You can spend your time wandering around this region to find them, especially if you plan to frequently use Heavy Balls.