Where to get Coagulated Blood in New World

If you’re on the search for Coagulated Blood in New World, you’ll have a hard time finding it anywhere in the open world. You can only find it in one location in the game, and you’ll need to craft some decent weapons. In this guide, we’re going to share where you can loot Coagulated Blood in New World and where it comes from.

The only way to obtain Coagulated Blood in New World is through the Amrine Excavation, one of the several expeditions, or dungeons, in the game. These expeditions require you and a full party of players to work your way through the elite enemies inside the Excavation and make it through to the end to defeat the final boss. These elite enemies often dropped Coagulated Blood.

You’ll need to work your way through the entire expedition. While completing Amrine Excavation is not a requirement to obtain Coagulated Blood, you’ll want to do this to have the best chance of getting the largest amount. You may also need to repeat this dungeon if you’re going to craft multiple weapons that come from the Amrine Excavation. To regain entry to Amrine Excavation, you’ll need to craft an Amrine Tuning Orb. These are all of the ingredients you’ll need to create the Turning Orb at a Stonecutting table.

10 Corrupted Slivers

1 Iron Chisel

50 Stone Blocks

1 Eternal Heart

Once you’ve created the Amrine Tuning Orb, you’ll need to gather up four other players to work alongside you to traverse through the Amrine Excavation and farm the elite enemies for a chance to earn Coagulated Blood.