Of all the ingredients in Tower of Fantasy, you probably wouldn’t guess that Cocoa Beans would be rare. After all, Cocoa Beans are something that is pretty plentiful in real life. In Tower of Fantasy, however, Cocoa Beans are anything by common. These beans can only be found in one location, far from where you start the game. Luckily, you don’t need to wait till the end of the game to get them.

Where to get Cocoa Beans in Tower of Fantasy

Before you can get some Cocoa Beans, you will first need to make your way to the Navia region. This is the third region you will go to during the story but you can access this region during chapter two after making it to Banges. Navia is the region to the north of Banges.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Navia region is made up of different islands. To obtain Cocoa Beans, you will need to go to Raincaller Island. This is the island in the northwest corner of the Navia region and is connected to the mainland via a large bridge. Cocoa Beans are found all over Raincaller Island but the areas marked on the map above are where we found the most of them. Cocoa Beans look like small brown beans on the ground. Make sure to keep your eyes peeled for them as you journey across the island.

How to use Cocoa Beans

Cocoa Beans are actually an ingredient in multiple recipes that you can craft at cooking stations across the map. You can use Cocoa Beans to make Cocoa Milk, Chocolate Bread, and Pine Cocoa. These recipes are very useful for increasing damage and regaining health. Make sure to always have Cocoa Beans on hand the next time you need to make a few meals.