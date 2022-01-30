Where to get Crunchy Salt in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

There are several resources you’ll need to find all over Pokémon Legends: Arceus to turn in for requests or to use in crafting recipes to expand the items you’ll be using in the field. Crunchy Salt is one of these items that you’ll want to find. There are specific locations you can locate it and harvest this resource. In this guide, we cover where you need to go to get Crunchy Salt in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

The only way you can locate Salt is when you have rideable Sneasler. You can ride this Pokémon and climb up the side of mountains. Crunchy Salt will be hanging on the side of mountains in the Coronet Highlands. You should see it sticking out on the side of a mountain, and it’s a dark orange color. You may have to explore quite a bit with your Sneasler before you come across some. We were able to find some closer to the northwest part of the map, in the Moonview Arena and Cloudcap Pass.

The more rock faces you find that only Sneasler can climb, the better your chances of locating this resource will be. Sneasler is critical to finding it, so if you have not unlocked it yet, work your way through the game until you receive Sneasler as a ridable Pokémon.