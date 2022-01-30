Where to get Doppel Bonnets in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

You’ll need to seek out and find several resources as you explore Pokémon Legends: Arceus. You’re going to need these resources to craft specific items, or you can turn them in for requests to the villagers of Jubilife Village. The main thing will be to know where to find them. In this guide, we’re going to cover where you need to go to get Doppel Bonnets in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

You’ll need to go out of your way to find these resources. The Doppel Bonnets grow on the side of mountains in Coronet Highlands. You’ll need to make sure you unlock the Sneasler rideable mount before you can find them. If you have not unlocked this mount, you’re better off continuing through the story in Pokémon Legends before seeking these items out. You’ll shortly unlock it in the Coronet Highlands.

When you have Sneasler, you’ll want to explore the mountainous regions of Coronet Highlands. We were able to find this resource notable around the Cloudcap Pass, Moonview Arena, Celestica Ruins, Sacred Plaza, Clamberclaw Cliffs, and Bolderoll Ravine. It’s a small item attached to the side of mountains, which means you’ll need to keep your keen eyes ready to point them out and find Doppel Bonnets.