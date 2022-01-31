Where to get Grit Gravel in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Grit items are how you increase your Pokémon’s Effort Levels (ELs) in Pokémon Legends: Arceus. After you’ve gotten each of your Pokémon’s ELs to level three with Grit Dust, you’ll need Grit Gravel to take them to levels four through six. Here are all the ways you can obtain this rare item.

Like Grit Dust, the best way to obtain Grit Gravel is by releasing excess Pokémon from the pasture in Jubilife Village. There’s a chance you’ll receive Grit Gravel upon releasing your Pokémon. Once you unlock the ability to mass release your Pokémon from the pasture, we recommend using this method to farm Grit Gravel.

Another surefire way to earn Grit Gravel is by talking to Zisu, the Move Tutor, who you’ll find at the Training Grounds in Jubilife Village. If you’re hunting for Grit Gravel, and you already have a ton of Grit Dust, you can exchange 10 sacks of Grit Dust for one sack of Grit Gravel by talking to Zisu. Upon mass releasing your Pokémon, chances are you’ll have a lot more Grit Dust than Grit Gravel; just head over to Zisu to exchange as much as you can.

Certain quests will reward you with this item upon completion as well. Additionally, it could also spawn as a random drop after capturing or defeating Pokémon, particularly Alpha Pokémon.

You can use Grit Gravel to raise any of your Pokémon’s ELs up to level six. To raise ELs to level seven and beyond, you’ll need a Grit Pebble.