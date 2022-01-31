Where to get Grit Pebbles in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Once you’ve leveled up your Pokémon’s ELs to level six in Pokémon Legends: Arceus, you’ll need to get your hands on some Grit Pebbles to raise them to level seven and beyond. Pebbles are a little harder to come by than Grit Dust or Grit Gravel, but there are a few easy ways you can obtain some. Here’s how to acquire Grit Pebbles in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

For every Pokémon you release from the pasture in Jubilife Village, you’ll receive a Grit item; you may occasionally receive Grit Pebbles through this method. Given how easy it is to fill the pasture, especially if you’ve been diligent about filling out your Pokédex, we recommend regularly clearing out the pasture if you’re hunting for pebbles. Even if you don’t obtain that many Grit Pebbles, there’s a pretty good chance you’ll get a decent amount of Grit Dust and Grit Gravel following a mass release. You can then take these lower-tier Grit items to Zisu, the Move Tutor, who will give you one Grit Pebble for 10 sacks of Grit Gravel.

Some quests will also give you Grit Pebbles as rewards. You can check if it’s a reward for any of your active quests by viewing your quest log on your Arc Phone. Grit Pebbles may also drop randomly following the defeat or capture of a wild Pokémon. Based on our experiences, Alpha Pokémon seem to have a higher likelihood of dropping Grit items than normal wild Pokémon.

Grit Pebbles can be used to boost one of your Pokémon’s ELs to level nine. To kick that number up to 10 — the max a Pokémon’s EL can be — you’ll need a Grit Rock.