Where is the Move Tutor in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Pokémon Legends: Arceus is a large departure from the mainline series, but it’s still filled with tons of familiar elements. One of these is the Move Tutor, an NPC who typically teaches players’ Pokémon some special moves. In Legends: Arceus, you encounter the Move Tutor fairly early on, and she also has a name this time: Zisu.

You can find Zisu at the Training Grounds, which are located in the upper-left-hand corner of Jubilife Village. By talking to her, you’ll be able to purchase new moves for your Pokémon for varying amounts of Pokémon Dollars. If you have any Seeds of Mastery, she’ll help your Pokémon master their moves in exchange for the seeds. Mastering moves allows Pokémon to use their moves in either Agile or Strong Styles.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Additionally, you can also obtain higher-tier Grit items from Zisu in exchange for lower-tier Grit items. Grit items are used to raise your Pokémon’s Effort Levels (EL). Pokémon with higher ELs are more efficient in battle. Below is a list of EL-boosting items you can obtain from Zisu, along with what you’ll need to exchange for them: