Where to find Heracross in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

There are multiple Pokémon you’ll be looking to hunt down in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl that you’ll eagerly want to add to your collection. For many, you might be looking to acquire Heracross, the Bug and Fighting-type Pokémon. You’ll be able to obtain this Pokémon in a specific way while playing the game. In this guide, we’ll detail where you need to go to find Heracross in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

It’s important to note that Heracross is a tough Pokémon to capture. You’ll have to catch it by slathering honey on one of the 21 available Honey Trees in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. These trees are available across many of the routes in the game, but you’ll have to receive honey from the old man you met near Floaroma Town.

Heracross infamously has a five percent of appearing at these trees. That means you’ll have to go through them multiple times, and even if you place honey on all 21 trees, it’s extremely unlikely that you’re going to find it your first few times. You can expect to spend a lot of time trying to get this to work, and you likely won’t succeed. We recommend taking several breaks from this method and returning to it every so often. It does take six hours for a Pokémon to appear at a Honey Tree after you have placed honey on it.