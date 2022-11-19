Where to get Ice Stones in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

If you want to fill out your Pokedéx fully or even just get all of the Eevee evolutions caught in your game of Pokémon Scarlet or Violet, you will need to acquire as many of the Evolution Stones as you can while running around Paldea. In some cases, you can just easily buy them from certain stores, but that is not the case with all of them. Here is how you can find some Ice Stones in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to find Ice Stones in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Unfortunately, finding Ice Stones in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet will take a little more luck than the other Evolutionary Stones you can find in the game. It doesn’t appear in any of the stores around the large map and doesn’t have consistent spawn points, unlike the other ones you can get.

Ice Stones only appear in Paldea’s snowy Glaseado Mountain area in the map’s northern portion, but they don’t have guaranteed spawn locations like others. Instead, you will need to explore this area and interact with any spots that have a shining glimmer on the ground.

The good part about Ice Stones not having a set spawn location is that you can get more over time when the game refreshes them. You can continually comb over this portion of the map and come away with multiple Ice Stones if you are lucky.

While you can get a bunch of Ice Stones, only a few are needed to fill out your Pokédex. Eevee, Cetoddle, and Crabrawler are the only Pokémon in Scarlet and Violet that can use an Ice Stone to evolve. Outside of them, you really won’t need to do too much constant searching for the Evolutionary Stones.