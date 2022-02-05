Where to get Iron Barktongue in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

One of the major gameplay mechanics of Pokémon Legends: Arceus is crafting, and there are many different materials to scavenge for. One of these crafting materials is Iron Barktongue, which is used in making Aux Guards. This item temporarily increases the defense of a Pokémon during battle. The further you progress in Pokémon Legends: Arceus, the more challenging opponents you’ll face. Aux Guard can help ensure that your Pokémon can take on even the toughest challenges, so you’ll need plenty of Iron Barktongue.

Related: Where to get Caster Ferns in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Screenshot by Gamepur

The most reliable spot we’ve found Iron Barktongue is within the game’s first area, the Obsidian Fieldlands. Iron Barktongue can be located in the sub-area of the Heartwood. Fast travel to Grandtree Arena in order to get to the Heartwood quickly.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Iron Barktongue grows on wood so you’ll want to look on the sides of trees and fallen logs for a blue-tinted mushroom. They can actually be pretty hard to spot if you’re not careful, and this is made worse if you’re searching for the material at night. If you have no luck finding Iron Barktongue, you can purchase it from the Gingko Guild merchants in Jubilife Village, though it’s not the most cost-friendly option.