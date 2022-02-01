Where to get Caster Ferns in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

In order to craft items like Smoke Bombs and Sticky Globs in Pokémon Legends: Arceus, players will need a material known as Caster Fern. This material comes in the form of a small green leaf that comes off as hard to spot. Luckily, there is one location in the game that always spawns about 10 of these closely together.

Inside of the Crimson Mirelands, there is a small area in the center of the map named Sludge Mound. Caster Ferns can be located to the west of this location, inside of the haystacks that sit near each pond. You can destroy these haystacks and receive a Caster Fern by throwing any of your Pokémon at it. If you need more than they have to offer, you can also leave for Jubilife Village and come back to the area to find that these haystacks have respawned.

Screenshot by Gamepur

No matter, once one Caster Fern has been collected and put into your satchel, the leaf can then be bought from Jubilife Village’s Craftworks (located across from Galaxy Hall). Caster Ferns are priced at 140 Poké Dollars a piece there, and the shop has an unlimited supply of them. This is important to know, considering powerful items like the Choice Dumbling will require three Caster Ferns to craft.

