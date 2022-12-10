Where to get Jam in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

With such a large variety of sandwich fillings and ingredients in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, it can be hard to keep track of them all. Jam is a timeless classic, a sweet yet tart spread for a simple sandwich. As one of the many items introduced to support the Picnic system, Jam can be used to make 6 types of sandwiches, and is available early game for players who have just started their adventures. Here is how you can find Jam in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Jam location in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Jam can be purchased from the Artisan Bakery, which has several outlets scattered throughout Paldea, depicted on the map by an icon consisting of a bottle and a fruit. Artisan Bakeries are every player’s go-to store for sandwich ingredients. The Aquiesta Supermarket also stocks Jam, but as it is exclusive to Levincia, players will most likely be buying their Jam from the closest Artisan Bakery. Artisan Bakeries can be found in Alfornada, Artazon, Cascarrafa, Cortondo, Levincia, Medali, Mesagoza and Porto Marinada.

Players do not have to defeat any gyms or complete any prerequisites to unlock Jam in the Artisan Bakery’s listings, as it comes unlocked by default. It costs ₽120 and can be sold for ₽60, making it a fairly cheap sandwich ingredient. This means that players can start buying Jam at Mesagoza, as they set off to explore the region of Paldea.

Jam can be used to make the following sandwiches:

Jam Sandwich

Great Jam Sandwich

Ultra Jam Sandwich

Master Jam Sandwich

Ultra Peanut Butter Sandwich

Master Peanut Butter Sandwich

Of these sandwiches, the Jam Sandwich is the easiest to make, as players will be able to acquire Strawberries from the Sure Cans shops in Mesagoza, Levincia, Cascarrafa or Porto Marinada.