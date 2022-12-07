Where to get Wasabi in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Most sandwich ingredients, condiments, and fillings can easily be bought from one of the grocery stores in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. However, some items just seem to be missing from all the stores. One of these is Wasabi. To get Wasabi in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, players will need to meet some special requirements. Luckily, we know exactly what you need to do to find Wasabi in the Paldea region, so just follow our lead.

Wasabi location in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

There are exactly four grocery stores in the Paldea region of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Each one of them is represented on the map with a little icon showing a bottle and a berry. All of these stores hold some specific sandwich ingredients, which are unique for each one of them. Wasabi can only be found at the Aquiesta Supermarket in the northern region of Levincia, where the Electric-type gym leader is residing. You can see the exact location of the store in the image below:

Screenshot by Gamepur

However, to unlock Wasabi in the menu, you will need to first get at least 5 gym badges. Until then, the item won’t be available in the supermarket and you won’t have any other way of gaining it. Luckily, if you fight the gym leaders in the correct order, you will quickly get those badges.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Wasabi will cost ₽330 a piece, which is relatively more expensive than most sandwich ingredients.

Here is a short list of all the sandwiches you can make with Wasabi in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, along with the other needed ingredients and the effects of the meal: