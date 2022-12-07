Where to get Wasabi in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
The good, the bad, and the wasabi.
Most sandwich ingredients, condiments, and fillings can easily be bought from one of the grocery stores in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. However, some items just seem to be missing from all the stores. One of these is Wasabi. To get Wasabi in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, players will need to meet some special requirements. Luckily, we know exactly what you need to do to find Wasabi in the Paldea region, so just follow our lead.
Wasabi location in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
There are exactly four grocery stores in the Paldea region of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Each one of them is represented on the map with a little icon showing a bottle and a berry. All of these stores hold some specific sandwich ingredients, which are unique for each one of them. Wasabi can only be found at the Aquiesta Supermarket in the northern region of Levincia, where the Electric-type gym leader is residing. You can see the exact location of the store in the image below:
However, to unlock Wasabi in the menu, you will need to first get at least 5 gym badges. Until then, the item won’t be available in the supermarket and you won’t have any other way of gaining it. Luckily, if you fight the gym leaders in the correct order, you will quickly get those badges.
Wasabi will cost ₽330 a piece, which is relatively more expensive than most sandwich ingredients.
Here is a short list of all the sandwiches you can make with Wasabi in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, along with the other needed ingredients and the effects of the meal:
|Sandwich name
|Ingredients
|Meal Power
|Great Klawf Claw Sandwich
|Olive Oil, Salt, Wasabi, Klawf Stick, Tomato, Lettuce
|Encounter Power: Grass Lv. 2
Catching Power: Fairy Lv. 1
Item Drop Power: Ice Lv. 1
|Ultra Klawf Claw Sandwich
|Olive Oil, Salt, Wasabi, Klawf Stick, Yellow Bell Pepper, Tomato, Lettuce
|Encounter Power: Grass Lv. 2
Catching Power: Ice Lv. 2
Item Drop Power: Electric Lv. 1
|Master Klawf Claw Sandwich
|Spicy Herba Mystica, Olive Oil, Salt, Wasabi, Klawf Stick, Yellow Bell Pepper, Tomato, Lettuce
|Title Power: Grass Lv. 2
Humungo Power: Ice Lv. 2
Encounter Power: Electric Lv. 2
|Nouveau Veggie Sandwich
|Olive Oil, Watercress, Wasabi, Yellow Bell Pepper, Onion, Tomato
|Item Drop Power: Electric Lv. 1
Encounter Power: Fairy Lv. 1
Catching Power: Psychic Lv. 1
|Great Nouveau Veggie Sandwich
|Olive Oil, Watercress, Wasabi, Yellow Bell Pepper, Onion, Cucumber, Tomato
|Item Drop Power: Electric Lv. 2
Encounter Power: Fairy Lv. 1
Catching Power: Psychic Lv. 1
|Ultra Nouveau Veggie Sandwich
|Olive Oil, Mayonnaise, Watercress, Wasabi, Yellow Bell Pepper, Onion, Cucumber, Tomato
|Item Drop Power: Electric Lv. 2
Encounter Power: Fairy Lv. 2
Catching Power: Psychic Lv. 1
|Master Nouveau Veggie Sandwich
|Sweet Herba Mystica, Olive Oil, Mayonnaise, Watercress, Wasabi, Yellow Bell Pepper, Onion, Cucumber, Tomato
|Item Drop Power: Electric Lv. 2
Encounter Power: Fairy Lv. 2
Catching Power: Psychic Lv. 2
|Tofu Sandwich
|Salt, Wasabi, Rice, Tofu x2, Avocado, Lettuce
|Encounter Power: Normal Lv. 1
Egg Power: Lv. 1
Catching Power: Grass Lv. 1
|Great Tofu Sandwich
|Tofu x2, Rice, Lettuce, Avocado, Wasabi, Salt, Horseradish
|Encounter Power: Normal Lv. 2
Raid Power: Fighting Lv. 1
Catching Power: Grass Lv. 1
|Ultra Tofu Sandwich
|Tofu x2, Rice, Lettuce, Avocado, Watercress, Wasabi, Salt, Horseradish
|Raid Power: Normal Lv. 2
Encounter Power: Fighting Lv. 2
Catching Power: Grass Lv. 1
|Master Tofu Sandwich
|Salty Herba Mystica, Salt, Watercress, Wasabi, Horseradish, Rice, Tofu x2, Avocado, Lettuce
|Title Power: Normal Lv. 2
Encounter Power: Grass Lv. 2
Catching Power: Fighting Lv. 2
|Sushi Sandwich
|Vinegar, Salt, Wasabi, Rice, Smoked Fillet x2, Klawf Stick
|Encounter Power: Dark Lv. 1
Catching Power: Fighting Lv. 1
Humungo Power: Normal Lv. 1
|Great Sushi Sandwich
|Vinegar, Salt, Watercress, Wasabi, Rice, Smoked Fillet x2, Klawf Stick
|Exp. Point Power: Dark Lv. 2
Encounter Power: Fighting Lv. 1
Catching Power: Normal Lv. 1
|Ultra Sushi Sandwich
|Vinegar, Salt, Watercress, Wasabi, Rice, Smoked Fillet x2, Klawf Stick x2
|Encounter Power: Ice Lv. 2
Catching Power: Normal Lv. 2
Humungo Power: Dark Lv. 2
|Master Sushi Sandwich
|Sour Herba Mystica, Vinegar, Salt, Watercress, Wasabi, Rice, Smoked Fillet x2, Klawf Stick x2
|Title Power: Ice Lv. 2
Teensy Power: Dark Lv. 2
Encounter Power: Normal Lv. 2