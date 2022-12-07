Where to get Wasabi in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

The good, the bad, and the wasabi.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Most sandwich ingredients, condiments, and fillings can easily be bought from one of the grocery stores in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. However, some items just seem to be missing from all the stores. One of these is Wasabi. To get Wasabi in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, players will need to meet some special requirements. Luckily, we know exactly what you need to do to find Wasabi in the Paldea region, so just follow our lead.

Wasabi location in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

There are exactly four grocery stores in the Paldea region of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Each one of them is represented on the map with a little icon showing a bottle and a berry. All of these stores hold some specific sandwich ingredients, which are unique for each one of them. Wasabi can only be found at the Aquiesta Supermarket in the northern region of Levincia, where the Electric-type gym leader is residing. You can see the exact location of the store in the image below:

Screenshot by Gamepur

However, to unlock Wasabi in the menu, you will need to first get at least 5 gym badges. Until then, the item won’t be available in the supermarket and you won’t have any other way of gaining it. Luckily, if you fight the gym leaders in the correct order, you will quickly get those badges.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Wasabi will cost ₽330 a piece, which is relatively more expensive than most sandwich ingredients.

Here is a short list of all the sandwiches you can make with Wasabi in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, along with the other needed ingredients and the effects of the meal:

Sandwich nameIngredientsMeal Power
Great Klawf Claw SandwichOlive Oil, Salt, Wasabi, Klawf Stick, Tomato, LettuceEncounter Power: Grass Lv. 2
Catching Power: Fairy Lv. 1
Item Drop Power: Ice Lv. 1
Ultra Klawf Claw SandwichOlive Oil, Salt, Wasabi, Klawf Stick, Yellow Bell Pepper, Tomato, LettuceEncounter Power: Grass Lv. 2
Catching Power: Ice Lv. 2
Item Drop Power: Electric Lv. 1
Master Klawf Claw SandwichSpicy Herba Mystica, Olive Oil, Salt, Wasabi, Klawf Stick, Yellow Bell Pepper, Tomato, LettuceTitle Power: Grass Lv. 2
Humungo Power: Ice Lv. 2
Encounter Power: Electric Lv. 2
Nouveau Veggie SandwichOlive Oil, Watercress, Wasabi, Yellow Bell Pepper, Onion, TomatoItem Drop Power: Electric Lv. 1
Encounter Power: Fairy Lv. 1
Catching Power: Psychic Lv. 1
Great Nouveau Veggie SandwichOlive Oil, Watercress, Wasabi, Yellow Bell Pepper, Onion, Cucumber, TomatoItem Drop Power: Electric Lv. 2
Encounter Power: Fairy Lv. 1
Catching Power: Psychic Lv. 1
Ultra Nouveau Veggie SandwichOlive Oil, Mayonnaise, Watercress, Wasabi, Yellow Bell Pepper, Onion, Cucumber, TomatoItem Drop Power: Electric Lv. 2
Encounter Power: Fairy Lv. 2
Catching Power: Psychic Lv. 1
Master Nouveau Veggie SandwichSweet Herba Mystica, Olive Oil, Mayonnaise, Watercress, Wasabi, Yellow Bell Pepper, Onion, Cucumber, TomatoItem Drop Power: Electric Lv. 2
Encounter Power: Fairy Lv. 2
Catching Power: Psychic Lv. 2
Tofu SandwichSalt, Wasabi, Rice, Tofu x2, Avocado, LettuceEncounter Power: Normal Lv. 1
Egg Power: Lv. 1
Catching Power: Grass Lv. 1
Great Tofu SandwichTofu x2, Rice, Lettuce, Avocado, Wasabi, Salt, HorseradishEncounter Power: Normal Lv. 2
Raid Power: Fighting Lv. 1
Catching Power: Grass Lv. 1
Ultra Tofu SandwichTofu x2, Rice, Lettuce, Avocado, Watercress, Wasabi, Salt, HorseradishRaid Power: Normal Lv. 2
Encounter Power: Fighting Lv. 2
Catching Power: Grass Lv. 1
Master Tofu SandwichSalty Herba Mystica, Salt, Watercress, Wasabi, Horseradish, Rice, Tofu x2, Avocado, LettuceTitle Power: Normal Lv. 2
Encounter Power: Grass Lv. 2
Catching Power: Fighting Lv. 2
Sushi SandwichVinegar, Salt, Wasabi, Rice, Smoked Fillet x2, Klawf StickEncounter Power: Dark Lv. 1
Catching Power: Fighting Lv. 1
Humungo Power: Normal Lv. 1
Great Sushi SandwichVinegar, Salt, Watercress, Wasabi, Rice, Smoked Fillet x2, Klawf StickExp. Point Power: Dark Lv. 2
Encounter Power: Fighting Lv. 1
Catching Power: Normal Lv. 1
Ultra Sushi SandwichVinegar, Salt, Watercress, Wasabi, Rice, Smoked Fillet x2, Klawf Stick x2Encounter Power: Ice Lv. 2
Catching Power: Normal Lv. 2
Humungo Power: Dark Lv. 2
Master Sushi SandwichSour Herba Mystica, Vinegar, Salt, Watercress, Wasabi, Rice, Smoked Fillet x2, Klawf Stick x2Title Power: Ice Lv. 2
Teensy Power: Dark Lv. 2
Encounter Power: Normal Lv. 2

