You’ll be tracking down multiple resources to use in your crafting recipes in Pokémon Legends: Arceus. These items are crucial to making sure you and your Pokémon stay in tip-top shape as you prepare to explore the Hisui region and expand your Pokédex as much as possible. A helpful resource you’ll want to track down is King’s Leaves, an item you can use to create revives to bring your Pokémon back after they’ve fainted. In this guide, we’ll cover where to get King’s Leaves in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

You can find King’s Leaves in several locations in the Hisui region. The leaf piles in the Crimson Milelands and the Cobalt Coastlands are the best areas to investigate. These piles are ones you can break apart using any Pokémon in your party.

Screenshot by Gamepur

There’s also the chance of coming across in the wild. You might find it on the ground in the Crimson Mirelands, Cobalt Coastlands, or Alabaster Icelands. The leaf piles might be your best to find them, though, and we highly recommend breaking these down whenever you see them.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can also purchase it from Tuli in Jubilife Village. While it is a hefty price, it’s a good place to find it when you’re in a pinch.