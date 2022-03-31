Where to get Pond Smelt in Rune Factory 5

When you’re out fishing in Rune Factory 5, it helps to be doing it in the right place. While almost every body of water has fish in it, if you’re looking for a specific fish, you might need to be looking in the right river, lake, or ocean. Since certain fish are needed for quests or to win the hearts of the many eligible romance options in the game, finding the right fishing spot is key to living your best life in Rigbarth.

Where to find Pond Smelt in Rune Factory 5

Screenshot by Gamepur

Pond smelt is a fish in Rune Factory 5 that loves cold waters. The best place to find it is in Crystal Lake. This is in the Lake Yumina region of the map. There is a specific hole in the ice of the Crystal Lake that only has Pond Smelt in it, so you have a good chance of getting one from there. The location of this fishing hole is shown on the map above.

A word of warning, however; though you can travel to the Lake Yumina region from Day One in the game, the enemies there are far tougher than the Phoros Woodlands or the Kelve Volcanic region. They are level 45 or higher and can easily one-shot you if you’re not wearing decent equipment or high enough level. This is just something to bear in mind when you scurry off to do some ice fishing.