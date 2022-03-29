Rune Factory 5 Gift Guide – All Birthdays and Best Gifts
Including what to and what not to gift.
Rune Factory 5 has a huge cast of characters that players can befriend in the game, and the best way to raise your friendship level with a character is by gifting them items. It’s a great sentiment as becoming closer allows players to learn more of a character’s story and trigger dating events which can lead to marriage later for certain characters.
There are many ways to earn extra friendship points. The first is by gifting a handmade gift over a store-bought one. Another way is by gifting the best gifts on their birthday. Overall though, you’ll want to keep it fresh as gifting the same item consistently will reward you with fewer friendship points. Keep in mind the game limits you to gifting one item per day.
Not all gifts are created equal in Rune Factory 5 though, characters have a list of gifts they like or love but also others they dislike or outright hate which when gifted decreases your friendship level. In order to skip the trial and error process of the game, check out our guide which lists each character’s birthday and preferred gifts.
Rune Factory 5 – Gift Guide
Bachelors
Martin:
- Birthday – Fall 8
- Loves – Dragonic Stone, Fruit Sandwich, and Orichalcum
- Likes – All Fruits, All Other Ores, Ammonite, Conqueror Melon, Pink Melon, Scrap Metal, and Scrap Metal+
- Dislikes – Abalone, All Mushrooms, Blowfish, Boot, Branch, Can, Disgusting Food, Failed Dish, Object X, Rare Can, Rock, Weeds, and Withered Grass
- Hates – Butter Grilled Abalone, Blowfish Sashimi, and Grilled Blowfish
Cecil:
- Birthday – Spring 12
- Loves – Ammonite, Fruit Sandwich, Pink Melon, and Relax Tea
- Likes – All Fruits, All Brooches, Ancient Fish Feather Fins, Conqueror Melon, Crystal Skull, Dragon Bones, Fish Fossil, and Unbroken Ivory Tusk
- Dislikes – Boot, Branch, Can, Cheese, Milk, Disgusting Food, Failed Dish, Object X, Rare Can, Rock, Scrap Metal, Weeds, Withered Grass, and Yogurt
- Hates – Hot Milk and Milk Porridge
Murakumo:
- Birthday – Summer 2
- Loves – Champion Belt, Hero’s Proof, Power Gloves, Skipjack, and Union Stew
- Likes – All Golem Stones, Big Giant’s Nail, Blue Giant’s Glove, Boiled Gyoza, Chinese Manju, Dragon Fang, Dumplings, Gyoza, Meat Dumpling, Pizza, Seafood Pizza, and Steamed Gyoza
- Dislikes – Boot, Branch, Cake, Can, Cheesecake, Chocolate, Disgusting Food, Failed Dish, French Toast, Object X, Pancakes, Rare Can, Rock, Scrap Metal, Weeds, and Withered Grass
- Hates – Chocolate Cake, Chocolate Cookies, and Chocolate Sponge
Ryker:
- Birthday – Winter 27
- Loves – Croquettes, Devil Blood, Devil Horn, Ice Cream, and Mermaid Scales
- Likes – Ancient Fish Feather Fins, Baked Apple, Baked Onigiri, Fairy Elixir, French Fries, Glazed Yam, Great Hammer Shard, Jam Roll, Poison King, Popcorn, Roasted Yam, Toast, and Wind Crystal
- Dislikes – Boot, Branch, Can, Curry Bread, Curry Manju, Curry Rice, Curry Udon, Disgusting Food, Dry Curry, Failed Dish, Object X, Rare Can, Rock, Scrap Metal, Weeds, and Withered Grass
- Hates – Royal Curry and Ultimate Curry
Reinhard:
- Birthday – Fall 30
- Loves – Farm Tools Over level 45, Jam Roll, Sandwich, and Toast
- Likes – Cold Medicine, Disgusting Food, Failed Dish, Formuade, Invinciroid, Iron Shield, Mail, Object X, Pink Turnip Seeds, Potato Seeds, Silver Boots, Strawberry Seeds, Turnip Seeds, and Yam Seeds
- Dislikes – All Crystals, All Gems, Boot, Branch, Can, Rare Can, Rock, Scrap Metal, Weeds, and Withered Grass
- Hates – Cores
Lucas:
- Birthday – Spring 1
- Loves – Curry Udon, Fried Udon, Tempura, and Tempura Udon
- Likes – All Crystals, All Liquids, Can, Curry Rice, Mysterious Powder, Rare Can, and Udon
- Dislikes – Boot, Branch, Disgusting Food, Failed Dish, Object X, Rock, Scrap Metal, Weeds, and Withered Grass
- Hates – None
Bachelorettes
Priscilla:
- Birthday – Spring 27
- Loves – Cake, Chocolate Cake, Chocolate Cookies, Chocolate Sponge, and Yam
- Likes – All Feathers, Apple Pie, Big Fireflower, Charm Blue, Cheesecake, Chocolate, Flan, French Toast, Fireflower, Great Charm Blue, Hot Chocolate, Hot Milk, King Pink Cat, Pancakes, and Pink Cat
- Dislikes – All Fish Except Squids, All Liquids, Boot, Branch, Can, Disgusting Food, Failed Dish, Mushroom, Monarch Mushroom, Object X, Rare Can, Rock, Scrap Metal, Weeds, and Withered Grass
- Hates – Lamp Squid, Squid, and Sunsquid
Lucy:
- Birthday – Fall 16
- Loves – Famous Pole, Glitter Snapper, Sacred Pole, Salmon Onigiri, and Tuna
- Likes – All Fruits, All Other Fish, All Other Poles, Milk, and Monkey Plush
- Dislikes – Boot, Branch, Can, Disgusting Food, Failed Dish, Ghost Hood, Object X, Pretty Thread, Rare Can, Rock, Scrap Metal, Spider’s Thread, Weeds, and Withered Grass
- Hates – Crystal Skull, Devil Blood, and Devil Horn
Scarlett:
- Birthday – Summer 18
- Loves – Boiled Rockfish, Golden Octopus Rice, Tempura, Tempura Bowl, and Tempura Udon
- Likes – Baked Onigiri, Bamboo Rice, Boiled Spinach, Egg Bowl, Fried Veggies, Milk Porridge, Octopus Rice, Onigiri, Rice Porridge, and Salmon Onigiri
- Dislikes – Boot, Branch, Cabbage Cakes, Can, Disgusting Food, Failed Dish, Object X, Rare Can, Rock, Scrap Metal, Union Stew, Weeds, and Withered Grass
- Hates – Onion and Ultra Onion
Fuuka:
- Birthday – Summer 29
- Loves – Emerald, Golden Octopus, Golden Salmon, and Marlin
- Likes – All Crystal Flowers, All Other Fish, Amethyst, Aquamarine, Crystal Skull, Diamond, Gold, Love Crystal, Platinum, Ruby, and Silver
- Dislikes – Boot, Branch, Can, Carrot, Disgusting Food, Failed Dish, Green Pepper, Green Pepper Rex, Object X, Pickled Turnips, Pickles, Rare Can, Rock, Royal Carrot, Scrap Metal, Weeds, and Withered Grass
- Hates – Onion, Pickle Mix, and Ultra Onion
Beatrice:
- Birthday – Winter 14
- Loves – Gold Juice, Meteor Strawberry Jam, Mixed Smoothie Strawberry Milk, and Strawberry Jam
- Likes – Apple, Apple Jam, Apple Pie, Baked Apple, Bread, Cake, Flan, Fruit Sandwich, Jam Roll, Meteor Strawberry, Mixed Juice, Pumpkin Flan, Strawberry, and Sultan Strawberry
- Dislikes – Boot, Branch, Can, Disgusting Food, Doria, Failed Dish, Gratin, Object X, Rare Can, Rock, Scrap Metal, Seafood Doria, Seafood Gratin, Weeds, and Withered Grass
- Hates – Hot Chocolate, Hot Milk, and Union Stew
Ludmilla:
- Birthday – Winter 5
- Loves – Big White Crystal, Emery Flower, Great Emery Flower, Salted R. Trout, and White Crystal
- Likes – All Flower Seeds, All Flowers Without ‘Grass’ Names, All Rings, Fluffy Scarf, Hand-Knit Scarf, Love Scale, Prelude to Love, Rainbow Sashimi, and Rainbow Trout
- Dislikes – Boot, Branch, Can, Disgusting Food, Failed Dish, Fur, Object X, Penguin Down, Quality Puffy Fur, Quality Fur, Rare Can, Rock, Scrap Metal, Weeds, Withered Grass, and Yellow Fur
- Hates – Crimson Fur and Wolf Fur
Villagers
Elsje:
- Birthday – Winter 29
- Loves – Chocolate Cake, Chocolate Sponge, Cheesecake, and Pancakes
- Likes – Apple Pie, Bread, Chocolate, Chocolate Cookies, Flan, French Toast, Fruit Sandwich, Grape Liqueur, Hot Chocolate, Onigiri, Sandwich, Salmon Onigiri, Salad, Toast, and Yam
- Dislikes – Boot, Branch, Can, Disgusting Food, Emery Flower Seeds, Failed Dish, Green Crystal Seeds, Object X, Rare Can, Red Crystal Seeds, Rock, Scrap Metal, Weeds, White Crystal Seeds, and Withered Grass
- Hates – Gold Cabbage Seeds and Gold Turnip Seeds
Palmo Creacie de Sainte-Coquille:
- Birthday – Spring 9
- Loves – Curry Bread, Curry Manju, and Jam Roll
- Likes – Basilisk Scale, Bread, Butter Roll, Cake, Chocolate Cake, Chocolate Sponge, Cheesecake, Dumplings, Pancakes, Raisin Bread, Steamed Bread, Stone Dragon Scale, and Toast
- Dislikes – Baked Onigiri, Boot, Branch, Can, Disgusting Food, Failed Dish, Object X, Onigiri, Rare Can, Rice, Rice Porridge, Rock, Salmon Onigiri, Scrap Metal, Weeds, and Withered Grass
- Hates – Egg Bowl, Milk Porridge, and Tempura Bowl,
Heinz:
- Birthday – Spring 7
- Loves – Crystal Skull
- Likes – All other gems, Copper, Dragonic Stone, Gold, Grilled Blowfish, Grilled Mackerel, Grilled Needlefish, Orichalcum, Platinum, Salted Pike, Salted R. Trout, Silver, and Tuna Teriyaki
- Dislikes – Boot, Branch, Can, Disgusting Food, Failed Dish, Healing Potion, Object X, Para-Gone, Rare Can, Recovery Potion, Rock, Roundoff, Scrap Metal, Weeds, and Withered Grass
- Hates – Antidote Potion and Cold Medicine
Randolph:
- Birthday – Fall 4
- Loves – Curry Bread, Curry Manju, and Jam Roll
- Likes – Basilisk Scale, Bread, Butter Roll, Cake, Chocolate Cake, Chocolate Sponge, Cheesecake, Dumplings, Pancakes, Raisin Bread, Steamed Bread, Stone Dragon Scale, and Toast
- Dislikes – Baked Onigiri, Boot, Branch, Can, Disgusting Food, Failed Dish, Object X, Onigiri, Rare Can, Rice, Rice Porridge, Rock, Salmon Onigiri, Scrap Metal, Weeds, and Withered Grass
- Hates – Egg Bowl, Milk Porridge, and Tempura Bowl
Yuki:
- Birthday – Summer 10
- Loves – Butter Roll
- Likes – Apple Pie, Flour, Heavy Spice, Jam Roll, Mixed Herbs, Raisin Bread, Risotto, Seafood Gratin, Sour Drop, Sweet Powder, and Vegetable Juice
- Dislikes – Boot, Branch, Can, Disgusting Food, Dumplings, Failed Dish, Insect Horn, Insect Carapace, Object X, Pretty Thread, Rare Can, Rock, Scrap Metal, Spider’s Thread, Weeds, and Withered Grass
- Hates – Viscous Liquid
Simone:
- Birthday – Summer 5
- Loves – Invinciroid, Levelizer, Sandwich, and Syringe
- Likes – All Other Medicines, Amethyst Brooch, Aquamarine Brooch, Diamond Brooch, Dolphin Brooch, Emerald Brooch, Grape Liqueur, Monarch Mushroom, Mushroom, Relax Tea, Rice Porridge, Ruby Brooch, Sapphire Brooch, Vegetable Juice, and Wine
- Dislikes – Apple, Boot, Branch, Can, Disgusting Food, Failed Dish, Mealy Apple, Rare Can, Rock, Scrap Metal, Tomato, Tomato Seeds, Weeds, and Withered Grass
- Hates – Titan Tomato
Misasagi:
- Birthday – Summer 14
- Loves – Tempura and Tempura Udon
- Likes – Baked Onigiri, Boiled Rockfish, Boiled Spinach, Charm, Egg Bowl, Grape Liqueur, Grilled Miso, Grilled Skipjack, Magic Charm, Miso Eggplant, Rice Porridge, Salmon Onigiri, Stew, Udon, and Wine
- Dislikes – Boot, Branch, Can, Doria, Cheese Fondue, Disgusting Food, Failed Dish, Gratin, Object X, Rare Can, Rock, Scrap Metal, Seafood Doria, Seafood Gratin, Weeds, and Withered Grass
- Hates – Pizza and Seafood Pizza
Terry:
- Birthday – Summer 24
- Loves – Dew Pendant, Earth Pendant, Field Pendant, Star Pendant, and Sun Pendant
- Likes – Apple, Baked Apple, Donuts, Gloves, Jam Roll, Leather Belt, Mealy Apple, Milk, Popcorn, Proof of Wisdom, Raisin Bread, Toast, and Work Gloves
- Dislikes – Boot, Branch, Can, Disgusting Food, Failed Dish, Fruit Smoothie, Mixed Juice, Mixed Smoothie, Object X, Orange Juice, Rare Can, Rock, Scrap Metal, Strawberry Milk, Weeds, and Withered Grass
- Hates – Relax Tea
Livia:
- Birthday – Spring 16
- Loves – Meteor Pumpkin Flan and Pumpkin Flan
- Likes – Apple Jam, Chocolate Cookies, Cookies, Donuts, Flan, French Toast, Grape Jam, Honey, Ice Cream, Milk Porridge, Pancakes, Rice Porridge, and Strawberry Jam
- Dislikes – All Horns, Boot, Branch, Can, Disgusting Food, Dragon Fang, Failed Dish, Object X, Rare Can, Rock, Scrap Metal, Weeds, and Withered Grass
- Hates – Dragon Bones
Radea:
- Birthday – Summer 26
- Loves – Basilisk Scale, Dragon Fang, Dragon Scale, Grimoire Scale, and Stone Dragon Scale
- Likes – All Other Scales, Apple, Apple Jam, Flan, Grapes, Grape Jam, Mealy Apple, Meteor Pumpkin Flan, Pumpkin Flan, Strawberry, and Strawberry Jam
- Dislikes – Boot, Branch, Can, Devil Blood, Disgusting Food, Failed Dish, Object X, Paralysis Poison, Poison King, Rare Can, Rock, Scrap Metal, Weeds, and Withered Grass
- Hates – Dragon Bones and Viscous Liquid
Darroch:
- Birthday – Summer 13
- Loves – Dragonic Stone, Emerald, Gravity Hammer, Orichalcum, and Splash Star
- Likes – All Crystals, All Other Ores, Double Steel, Glitter Stone, Light Ore, Rune Stone Fragment, Salted C. Salmon, Salted Char, Salted Pond Smelt, Salted Taimen, Scrap Metal, and White Stone
- Dislikes – All Pendants, Annette’s Necklace, Boot, Branch, Can, Disgusting Food, Failed Dish, Focus Earring, Magic Earring, Object X, Rare Can, Rock, Weeds, Witch Earring, and Withered Grass
- Hates – Hand-Knit Scarf and Fluffy Scarf
Julian:
- Birthday – Winter 17
- Loves – Curry Rice, Omelet, Supreme Curry, and Ultimate Curry
- Likes – Apple Juice, Curry Bread, Curry Manju, Curry Udon, Dry Curry, French Fries, Fruit Juice, Fruit Smoothie, Grape Juice, Ice Cream, Orange Juice, Pancakes, Pineapple Juice, and Strawberry Milk
- Dislikes – Boot, Branch, Can, Disgusting Food, Failed Dish, Green Pepper, Green Pepper Rex, Object X, Rare Can, Rock, Scrap Metal, Vegetable Juice, Veggie Smoothie, Weeds, and Withered Grass
- Hates – Stew
Hina:
- Birthday – Winter 16
- Loves – Fruit Smoothie, Mixed Juice, Mixed Smoothie, and Stew
- Likes – Apple Juice, Doria, Fruit Juice, Grape Juice, Gratin, Hot Chocolate, Hot Milk, Ice Cream, Omelet Rice, Orange Juice, Pineapple Juice, Seafood Doria, Seafood Gratin, and Strawberry Milk
- Dislikes – Boot, Branch, Can, Disgusting Food, Failed Dish, Green Pepper, Green Pepper Rex, Object X, Rare Can, Rock, Scrap Metal, Titan Tomato, Tomato, Weeds, and Withered Grass
- Hates – Monarch Mushroom and Mushroom
Rune Factory 4 Guest Characters
Margaret:
- Birthday – Spring 21
- Loves – Prelude to Love and Pineapple Juice
- Likes – All Flowers, All Fruits, Apple Jam, Apple Juice, Apple Pie, Baked Apple, Cake, Cheese Bread, Cheesecake, Chocolate, Chocolate Cake, Chocolate Cookies, Chocolate Sponge, Cookies, Donuts, Dumplings, French Toast, Fruit Juice, Fruit Sandwich, Fruit Smoothie, Glazed Yam, Grape Jam, Grape Juice, Grape Liqueur, Honey, Hot Chocolate, Ice Cream, Jam Roll, Lobster, Marmalade, Orange Juice, Pancakes, Pound Cake, Pudding, Pumpkin Pudding, Rainbow Waterpot, Raisin Bread, Relax Tea, Rainbow Trout, Salad, Shrimp, Steamed Bread, Strawberry Milk, Strawberry Jam, and Yam
- Dislikes – Boot, Branch, Can, Disgusting Food, Failed Dish, Lamp Squid, Object X, Rare Can, Rock, Scrap Metal, Skull, Squid, Sunsquid, Weeds, and Withered Grass
- Hates – Grilled Lamp Squid, Grilled Squid, Grilled Sunsquid, Lamp Squid Sashimi, Squid Sashimi, and Sunsquid Sashimi
Doug:
- Birthday – Fall 6
- Loves – Tempura Bowl
- Likes – Baked Onigiri, Bamboo Rice, Doria, Egg Bowl, French Toast, Fried Rice, Milk Porridge, Omelet Rice, Onigiri, Rice, Rice Porridge, Risotto, Salmon Onigiri, Seafood Doria, and Steamed Bread
- Dislikes – Boot, Branch, Bread, Butter Roll, Can, Disgusting Food, Failed Dish, Jam Roll, Object X, Raisin Bread, Rare Can, Rock, Scrap Metal, Toast, Weeds, and Withered Grass
- Hates – Cheese Bread and Curry Bread