Rune Factory 5 Gift Guide – All Birthdays and Best Gifts

Rune Factory 5 has a huge cast of characters that players can befriend in the game, and the best way to raise your friendship level with a character is by gifting them items. It’s a great sentiment as becoming closer allows players to learn more of a character’s story and trigger dating events which can lead to marriage later for certain characters.

There are many ways to earn extra friendship points. The first is by gifting a handmade gift over a store-bought one. Another way is by gifting the best gifts on their birthday. Overall though, you’ll want to keep it fresh as gifting the same item consistently will reward you with fewer friendship points. Keep in mind the game limits you to gifting one item per day.

Not all gifts are created equal in Rune Factory 5 though, characters have a list of gifts they like or love but also others they dislike or outright hate which when gifted decreases your friendship level. In order to skip the trial and error process of the game, check out our guide which lists each character’s birthday and preferred gifts.

Rune Factory 5 – Gift Guide

Bachelors

Martin:

Birthday – Fall 8

Loves – Dragonic Stone, Fruit Sandwich, and Orichalcum

Likes – All Fruits, All Other Ores, Ammonite, Conqueror Melon, Pink Melon, Scrap Metal, and Scrap Metal+

Dislikes – Abalone, All Mushrooms, Blowfish, Boot, Branch, Can, Disgusting Food, Failed Dish, Object X, Rare Can, Rock, Weeds, and Withered Grass

Hates – Butter Grilled Abalone, Blowfish Sashimi, and Grilled Blowfish

Cecil:

Birthday – Spring 12

Loves – Ammonite, Fruit Sandwich, Pink Melon, and Relax Tea

Likes – All Fruits, All Brooches, Ancient Fish Feather Fins, Conqueror Melon, Crystal Skull, Dragon Bones, Fish Fossil, and Unbroken Ivory Tusk

Dislikes – Boot, Branch, Can, Cheese, Milk, Disgusting Food, Failed Dish, Object X, Rare Can, Rock, Scrap Metal, Weeds, Withered Grass, and Yogurt

Hates – Hot Milk and Milk Porridge

Murakumo:

Birthday – Summer 2

Loves – Champion Belt, Hero’s Proof, Power Gloves, Skipjack, and Union Stew

Likes – All Golem Stones, Big Giant’s Nail, Blue Giant’s Glove, Boiled Gyoza, Chinese Manju, Dragon Fang, Dumplings, Gyoza, Meat Dumpling, Pizza, Seafood Pizza, and Steamed Gyoza

Dislikes – Boot, Branch, Cake, Can, Cheesecake, Chocolate, Disgusting Food, Failed Dish, French Toast, Object X, Pancakes, Rare Can, Rock, Scrap Metal, Weeds, and Withered Grass

Hates – Chocolate Cake, Chocolate Cookies, and Chocolate Sponge

Ryker:

Birthday – Winter 27

Loves – Croquettes, Devil Blood, Devil Horn, Ice Cream, and Mermaid Scales

Likes – Ancient Fish Feather Fins, Baked Apple, Baked Onigiri, Fairy Elixir, French Fries, Glazed Yam, Great Hammer Shard, Jam Roll, Poison King, Popcorn, Roasted Yam, Toast, and Wind Crystal

Dislikes – Boot, Branch, Can, Curry Bread, Curry Manju, Curry Rice, Curry Udon, Disgusting Food, Dry Curry, Failed Dish, Object X, Rare Can, Rock, Scrap Metal, Weeds, and Withered Grass

Hates – Royal Curry and Ultimate Curry

Reinhard:

Birthday – Fall 30

Loves – Farm Tools Over level 45, Jam Roll, Sandwich, and Toast

Likes – Cold Medicine, Disgusting Food, Failed Dish, Formuade, Invinciroid, Iron Shield, Mail, Object X, Pink Turnip Seeds, Potato Seeds, Silver Boots, Strawberry Seeds, Turnip Seeds, and Yam Seeds

Dislikes – All Crystals, All Gems, Boot, Branch, Can, Rare Can, Rock, Scrap Metal, Weeds, and Withered Grass

Hates – Cores

Lucas:

Birthday – Spring 1

Loves – Curry Udon, Fried Udon, Tempura, and Tempura Udon

Likes – All Crystals, All Liquids, Can, Curry Rice, Mysterious Powder, Rare Can, and Udon

Dislikes – Boot, Branch, Disgusting Food, Failed Dish, Object X, Rock, Scrap Metal, Weeds, and Withered Grass

Hates – None

Bachelorettes

Priscilla:

Birthday – Spring 27

Loves – Cake, Chocolate Cake, Chocolate Cookies, Chocolate Sponge, and Yam

Likes – All Feathers, Apple Pie, Big Fireflower, Charm Blue, Cheesecake, Chocolate, Flan, French Toast, Fireflower, Great Charm Blue, Hot Chocolate, Hot Milk, King Pink Cat, Pancakes, and Pink Cat

Dislikes – All Fish Except Squids, All Liquids, Boot, Branch, Can, Disgusting Food, Failed Dish, Mushroom, Monarch Mushroom, Object X, Rare Can, Rock, Scrap Metal, Weeds, and Withered Grass

Hates – Lamp Squid, Squid, and Sunsquid

Lucy:

Birthday – Fall 16

Loves – Famous Pole, Glitter Snapper, Sacred Pole, Salmon Onigiri, and Tuna

Likes – All Fruits, All Other Fish, All Other Poles, Milk, and Monkey Plush

Dislikes – Boot, Branch, Can, Disgusting Food, Failed Dish, Ghost Hood, Object X, Pretty Thread, Rare Can, Rock, Scrap Metal, Spider’s Thread, Weeds, and Withered Grass

Hates – Crystal Skull, Devil Blood, and Devil Horn

Scarlett:

Birthday – Summer 18

Loves – Boiled Rockfish, Golden Octopus Rice, Tempura, Tempura Bowl, and Tempura Udon

Likes – Baked Onigiri, Bamboo Rice, Boiled Spinach, Egg Bowl, Fried Veggies, Milk Porridge, Octopus Rice, Onigiri, Rice Porridge, and Salmon Onigiri

Dislikes – Boot, Branch, Cabbage Cakes, Can, Disgusting Food, Failed Dish, Object X, Rare Can, Rock, Scrap Metal, Union Stew, Weeds, and Withered Grass

Hates – Onion and Ultra Onion

Fuuka:

Birthday – Summer 29

Loves – Emerald, Golden Octopus, Golden Salmon, and Marlin

Likes – All Crystal Flowers, All Other Fish, Amethyst, Aquamarine, Crystal Skull, Diamond, Gold, Love Crystal, Platinum, Ruby, and Silver

Dislikes – Boot, Branch, Can, Carrot, Disgusting Food, Failed Dish, Green Pepper, Green Pepper Rex, Object X, Pickled Turnips, Pickles, Rare Can, Rock, Royal Carrot, Scrap Metal, Weeds, and Withered Grass

Hates – Onion, Pickle Mix, and Ultra Onion

Beatrice:

Birthday – Winter 14

Loves – Gold Juice, Meteor Strawberry Jam, Mixed Smoothie Strawberry Milk, and Strawberry Jam

Likes – Apple, Apple Jam, Apple Pie, Baked Apple, Bread, Cake, Flan, Fruit Sandwich, Jam Roll, Meteor Strawberry, Mixed Juice, Pumpkin Flan, Strawberry, and Sultan Strawberry

Dislikes – Boot, Branch, Can, Disgusting Food, Doria, Failed Dish, Gratin, Object X, Rare Can, Rock, Scrap Metal, Seafood Doria, Seafood Gratin, Weeds, and Withered Grass

Hates – Hot Chocolate, Hot Milk, and Union Stew

Ludmilla:

Birthday – Winter 5

Loves – Big White Crystal, Emery Flower, Great Emery Flower, Salted R. Trout, and White Crystal

Likes – All Flower Seeds, All Flowers Without ‘Grass’ Names, All Rings, Fluffy Scarf, Hand-Knit Scarf, Love Scale, Prelude to Love, Rainbow Sashimi, and Rainbow Trout

Dislikes – Boot, Branch, Can, Disgusting Food, Failed Dish, Fur, Object X, Penguin Down, Quality Puffy Fur, Quality Fur, Rare Can, Rock, Scrap Metal, Weeds, Withered Grass, and Yellow Fur

Hates – Crimson Fur and Wolf Fur

Villagers

Elsje:

Birthday – Winter 29

Loves – Chocolate Cake, Chocolate Sponge, Cheesecake, and Pancakes

Likes – Apple Pie, Bread, Chocolate, Chocolate Cookies, Flan, French Toast, Fruit Sandwich, Grape Liqueur, Hot Chocolate, Onigiri, Sandwich, Salmon Onigiri, Salad, Toast, and Yam

Dislikes – Boot, Branch, Can, Disgusting Food, Emery Flower Seeds, Failed Dish, Green Crystal Seeds, Object X, Rare Can, Red Crystal Seeds, Rock, Scrap Metal, Weeds, White Crystal Seeds, and Withered Grass

Hates – Gold Cabbage Seeds and Gold Turnip Seeds

Palmo Creacie de Sainte-Coquille:

Birthday – Spring 9

Loves – Curry Bread, Curry Manju, and Jam Roll

Likes – Basilisk Scale, Bread, Butter Roll, Cake, Chocolate Cake, Chocolate Sponge, Cheesecake, Dumplings, Pancakes, Raisin Bread, Steamed Bread, Stone Dragon Scale, and Toast

Dislikes – Baked Onigiri, Boot, Branch, Can, Disgusting Food, Failed Dish, Object X, Onigiri, Rare Can, Rice, Rice Porridge, Rock, Salmon Onigiri, Scrap Metal, Weeds, and Withered Grass

Hates – Egg Bowl, Milk Porridge, and Tempura Bowl,

Heinz:

Birthday – Spring 7

Loves – Crystal Skull

Likes – All other gems, Copper, Dragonic Stone, Gold, Grilled Blowfish, Grilled Mackerel, Grilled Needlefish, Orichalcum, Platinum, Salted Pike, Salted R. Trout, Silver, and Tuna Teriyaki

Dislikes – Boot, Branch, Can, Disgusting Food, Failed Dish, Healing Potion, Object X, Para-Gone, Rare Can, Recovery Potion, Rock, Roundoff, Scrap Metal, Weeds, and Withered Grass

Hates – Antidote Potion and Cold Medicine

Randolph:

Birthday – Fall 4

Loves – Curry Bread, Curry Manju, and Jam Roll

Likes – Basilisk Scale, Bread, Butter Roll, Cake, Chocolate Cake, Chocolate Sponge, Cheesecake, Dumplings, Pancakes, Raisin Bread, Steamed Bread, Stone Dragon Scale, and Toast

Dislikes – Baked Onigiri, Boot, Branch, Can, Disgusting Food, Failed Dish, Object X, Onigiri, Rare Can, Rice, Rice Porridge, Rock, Salmon Onigiri, Scrap Metal, Weeds, and Withered Grass

Hates – Egg Bowl, Milk Porridge, and Tempura Bowl

Yuki:

Birthday – Summer 10

Loves – Butter Roll

Likes – Apple Pie, Flour, Heavy Spice, Jam Roll, Mixed Herbs, Raisin Bread, Risotto, Seafood Gratin, Sour Drop, Sweet Powder, and Vegetable Juice

Dislikes – Boot, Branch, Can, Disgusting Food, Dumplings, Failed Dish, Insect Horn, Insect Carapace, Object X, Pretty Thread, Rare Can, Rock, Scrap Metal, Spider’s Thread, Weeds, and Withered Grass

Hates – Viscous Liquid

Simone:

Birthday – Summer 5

Loves – Invinciroid, Levelizer, Sandwich, and Syringe

Likes – All Other Medicines, Amethyst Brooch, Aquamarine Brooch, Diamond Brooch, Dolphin Brooch, Emerald Brooch, Grape Liqueur, Monarch Mushroom, Mushroom, Relax Tea, Rice Porridge, Ruby Brooch, Sapphire Brooch, Vegetable Juice, and Wine

Dislikes – Apple, Boot, Branch, Can, Disgusting Food, Failed Dish, Mealy Apple, Rare Can, Rock, Scrap Metal, Tomato, Tomato Seeds, Weeds, and Withered Grass

Hates – Titan Tomato

Misasagi:

Birthday – Summer 14

Loves – Tempura and Tempura Udon

Likes – Baked Onigiri, Boiled Rockfish, Boiled Spinach, Charm, Egg Bowl, Grape Liqueur, Grilled Miso, Grilled Skipjack, Magic Charm, Miso Eggplant, Rice Porridge, Salmon Onigiri, Stew, Udon, and Wine

Dislikes – Boot, Branch, Can, Doria, Cheese Fondue, Disgusting Food, Failed Dish, Gratin, Object X, Rare Can, Rock, Scrap Metal, Seafood Doria, Seafood Gratin, Weeds, and Withered Grass

Hates – Pizza and Seafood Pizza

Terry:

Birthday – Summer 24

Loves – Dew Pendant, Earth Pendant, Field Pendant, Star Pendant, and Sun Pendant

Likes – Apple, Baked Apple, Donuts, Gloves, Jam Roll, Leather Belt, Mealy Apple, Milk, Popcorn, Proof of Wisdom, Raisin Bread, Toast, and Work Gloves

Dislikes – Boot, Branch, Can, Disgusting Food, Failed Dish, Fruit Smoothie, Mixed Juice, Mixed Smoothie, Object X, Orange Juice, Rare Can, Rock, Scrap Metal, Strawberry Milk, Weeds, and Withered Grass

Hates – Relax Tea

Livia:

Birthday – Spring 16

Loves – Meteor Pumpkin Flan and Pumpkin Flan

Likes – Apple Jam, Chocolate Cookies, Cookies, Donuts, Flan, French Toast, Grape Jam, Honey, Ice Cream, Milk Porridge, Pancakes, Rice Porridge, and Strawberry Jam

Dislikes – All Horns, Boot, Branch, Can, Disgusting Food, Dragon Fang, Failed Dish, Object X, Rare Can, Rock, Scrap Metal, Weeds, and Withered Grass

Hates – Dragon Bones

Radea:

Birthday – Summer 26

Loves – Basilisk Scale, Dragon Fang, Dragon Scale, Grimoire Scale, and Stone Dragon Scale

Likes – All Other Scales, Apple, Apple Jam, Flan, Grapes, Grape Jam, Mealy Apple, Meteor Pumpkin Flan, Pumpkin Flan, Strawberry, and Strawberry Jam

Dislikes – Boot, Branch, Can, Devil Blood, Disgusting Food, Failed Dish, Object X, Paralysis Poison, Poison King, Rare Can, Rock, Scrap Metal, Weeds, and Withered Grass

Hates – Dragon Bones and Viscous Liquid

Darroch:

Birthday – Summer 13

Loves – Dragonic Stone, Emerald, Gravity Hammer, Orichalcum, and Splash Star

Likes – All Crystals, All Other Ores, Double Steel, Glitter Stone, Light Ore, Rune Stone Fragment, Salted C. Salmon, Salted Char, Salted Pond Smelt, Salted Taimen, Scrap Metal, and White Stone

Dislikes – All Pendants, Annette’s Necklace, Boot, Branch, Can, Disgusting Food, Failed Dish, Focus Earring, Magic Earring, Object X, Rare Can, Rock, Weeds, Witch Earring, and Withered Grass

Hates – Hand-Knit Scarf and Fluffy Scarf

Julian:

Birthday – Winter 17

Loves – Curry Rice, Omelet, Supreme Curry, and Ultimate Curry

Likes – Apple Juice, Curry Bread, Curry Manju, Curry Udon, Dry Curry, French Fries, Fruit Juice, Fruit Smoothie, Grape Juice, Ice Cream, Orange Juice, Pancakes, Pineapple Juice, and Strawberry Milk

Dislikes – Boot, Branch, Can, Disgusting Food, Failed Dish, Green Pepper, Green Pepper Rex, Object X, Rare Can, Rock, Scrap Metal, Vegetable Juice, Veggie Smoothie, Weeds, and Withered Grass

Hates – Stew

Hina:

Birthday – Winter 16

Loves – Fruit Smoothie, Mixed Juice, Mixed Smoothie, and Stew

Likes – Apple Juice, Doria, Fruit Juice, Grape Juice, Gratin, Hot Chocolate, Hot Milk, Ice Cream, Omelet Rice, Orange Juice, Pineapple Juice, Seafood Doria, Seafood Gratin, and Strawberry Milk

Dislikes – Boot, Branch, Can, Disgusting Food, Failed Dish, Green Pepper, Green Pepper Rex, Object X, Rare Can, Rock, Scrap Metal, Titan Tomato, Tomato, Weeds, and Withered Grass

Hates – Monarch Mushroom and Mushroom

Rune Factory 4 Guest Characters

Margaret:

Birthday – Spring 21

Loves – Prelude to Love and Pineapple Juice

Likes – All Flowers, All Fruits, Apple Jam, Apple Juice, Apple Pie, Baked Apple, Cake, Cheese Bread, Cheesecake, Chocolate, Chocolate Cake, Chocolate Cookies, Chocolate Sponge, Cookies, Donuts, Dumplings, French Toast, Fruit Juice, Fruit Sandwich, Fruit Smoothie, Glazed Yam, Grape Jam, Grape Juice, Grape Liqueur, Honey, Hot Chocolate, Ice Cream, Jam Roll, Lobster, Marmalade, Orange Juice, Pancakes, Pound Cake, Pudding, Pumpkin Pudding, Rainbow Waterpot, Raisin Bread, Relax Tea, Rainbow Trout, Salad, Shrimp, Steamed Bread, Strawberry Milk, Strawberry Jam, and Yam

Dislikes – Boot, Branch, Can, Disgusting Food, Failed Dish, Lamp Squid, Object X, Rare Can, Rock, Scrap Metal, Skull, Squid, Sunsquid, Weeds, and Withered Grass

Hates – Grilled Lamp Squid, Grilled Squid, Grilled Sunsquid, Lamp Squid Sashimi, Squid Sashimi, and Sunsquid Sashimi

Doug: