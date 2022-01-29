There is a lot to get to grips with in Pokémon Legends: Arceus, whether you are a new player or a series veteran. Chief among them is a whole host of items that you will need to track down if you want to really get the most out of the game. One of those items is Pop Pods, and in this guide, we will show you where to find them.

Pop Pods are a type of seas vegetable that is used for crafting Scatter Bangs. They can basically be used to create large balloons that will make an impressive noise when they are burst.

Where to get Pop Pods in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Pop Pods can be found at the shoreline of Cobalt Coastlands on the west side of the map. It’s a good idea to get the camp in that area set up so that you can use it is a good point to fast travel to. After that, just dash to the Castaway Shore and grab all the Pop Pods along the way.

You will need to pick these items up for one of the requests in the game. When you have them, just head back to the town you got the request in and hand them in. This will unlock some new items in the shop, so be sure to check it out before you leave.