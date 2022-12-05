Where to get Quick Balls in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Quick Balls have been a great inclusion for Pokémon trainers looking to jump in and out of battles quickly as they work to fill out their Pokédex. These items have a higher chance of catching Pokémon when thrown earlier in the battle. That makes them very good for clearing out areas and catching Pokémon, well, quickly. Here is how you can get your hands on Quick Balls in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to get Quick Balls in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

The best way to acquire Quick Balls in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is after you have collected at least six gym badges by defeating various Gym Leaders in Paldea. After you get your sixth gym badge, the Poké Mart guy at every Pokémon Center will begin selling Quick Balls for 1,000 Pokémon Dollars or League Points a piece. You can buy as many as you want when you start seeing them in the store.

There is also a small chance for you to pick up Quick Balls lying on the ground around the open world, but getting them through this method will be few and far between. While you will likely have grabbed at least a few before you have six badges, it won’t be a ton. We recommend saving up the cash to go acquire them from the store when you are looking to restock.

The magic with Quick Balls is that they give you the best chance to catch a Pokémon when you throw it at the beginning of the battle. With this in mind, you can begin an encounter, throw a ball, and not have to worry about lowering its health to throw a regular Pokéball. Even if you miss, you can Run Away from the encounter and restart it to reset the higher chance throw again.