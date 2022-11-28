Where to get Safety Goggles in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Playing around different weather conditions is essential skill players need to adapt to in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Utilising weather conditions to your advantage can majorly impact how a battle turns out but can also lead to a loss if not appropriately manoeuvred. That said, players looking to negate the damage done by weather effects completely can utilise Safety Goggles, a held item that also prevents powder damage. Obtaining Safety Goggles is pretty easy and if you are on a quest to get one, refer to the guide below.

How to get Safety Goggles in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Screenshot by Gamepur

As with most held items in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, Safety Goggles can be purchased in the Delibird Presents shop. Out of the three Delibird Present shops in the game, you’ll be able to buy Safety Goggles at the Levincia branch for ₽20,000. However, the item won’t appear in the shop until you collect four Gym Badges. Although the amount might seem a lot to pay at once, the item is definitely worth the cost. Nevertheless, if you are not able to procure the required amount, complete a few Tera Raids and sell the items you get there to make money.

As mentioned before, Safety Goggles will protect you from any damage done by weather conditions and powder moves. If you are wondering about powder moves, they basically include moves such as Cotton Spore, Magic Powder, and Poison Powder. Hence, Safety Goggle can be a great asset in battles where you will face these adversities.