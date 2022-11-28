The best way to earn league points in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

League Points, or LP, are another type of currency that you can use in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. When making purchases at stores, you’re given the choice of using PokéDollars or LP instead. LP is very useful when you’re running low on money and you need to stockpile on supplies for the journey ahead. However, getting LP is different than obtaining PokéDollars. Instead of getting LP through trainer battles and selling items as you would with PokéDollars, you’re going to need to go through other avenues to get this currency. So you might be wondering, how can you earn League Points in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, and which method is the best way to get them?

How to get league points in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

There are four repeatable ways to get LP in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Those ways are: defeating Shining Pokémon, rebattling Team Star, Tera Raid battles and the dens, and trading in your materials at the TM machine.

Defeating Shining Pokémon

As you’re exploring Paldea, you’ll occasionally come across sparkling Pokémon. Similar to Tera Raid battles, these Pokémon can terastallize and you’ll have to get their health low enough before you can catch them. If you catch them or knock them out, you’ll be given LP.

Rebattling Team Star

Fighting Team Star provides you with a huge amount of LP. After you beat them and complete that storyline, you can rechallenge each Team Star boss once per day. You do this by revisiting their old base and challenging them to a fight. How much LP you receive will depend on how quickly you defeat them. So the faster you defeat the Team Star boss, the more LP you’ll receive.

Tera Raid Dens and Battles

Tera Raid Battles are another great way to earn LP, but their dens also provide a nice source of the currency. By simply interacting with these dens, you’ll be rewarded with 500 LP. By going into battle and successfully completing it, you’ll be rewarded handsomely with a ton of rewards as well as LP.

Trading materials at the TM machine

Every time you finish fighting a wild Pokémon or a Tera Raid battle in this game, you’ll get material like fur for example. While these materials are also used to make TMs for your Pokémon, you can exchange any extras you have for LP. Each material will yield a different amount of LP. Since you’ll be getting a lot of materials throughout the game, this is the best way to farm up LP.