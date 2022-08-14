There are a lot of different ingredients that you will discover as you make your way through the world of Tower of Fantasy. Many of the ingredients you will discover resembles ones found in the real world. Sea Urchins, for instance, are something that is quite plentiful in the seas around warm beaches. You can find Sea Urchins sprinkled throughout the map in Tower of Fantasy, here are where they are most plentiful.

Where to get Sea Urchins in Tower of Fantasy

Sea Urchins aren’t something you will find right away when you boot up Tower of Fantasy. These spikey sea creatures are found outside of the Astra region. Because of this, you will need to progress past chapter one of the story so you can get out of the Astra region and reach Banges. Once you reach Banges, you can begin your search.

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you reach the description of Sea Urchins in the game, it will tell you to search the beaches of Banges and Crown. The areas where we have found the most Sea Urchins are marked on the map above. The beaches of Crown have many more Sea Urchins than the beaches of Banges, this is because they can only be found on the northern beaches of the Banges region.

How to us Sea Urchins

Sea Urchins are an ingredient that you will want to eat by themselves. This is because they offer very little benefit to your character when consumed alone. Eating a Sea Urchin will give your character two Satiety points. Due to this, it is best to save your Sea Urchins and use them in a meal. You can cook Sea Urchins at any cooking station just like you can with all the other ingredients.