Good ingredients are hard to come by in Tower of Fantasy. Rare ingredients are even harder to come by. One of the more rare ingredients you can find later on in Tower of Fantasy is Snow Lotus’. They may have the name of a flower but they are actually large white cabbages that stick out like a sore thumb when you do find them. This vegetable is well worth the extended search hours you will put into finding it.

Where to get Snow Lotus’ in Tower of Fantasy

Snow Lotus’ is one of the game’s rare ingredients, therefore, it isn’t one that you will be getting at the start of your journey. Before you can obtain Snow Lotus’, you will need to gain access to the Warren region. The Warren region is the fifth region that you will gain access to and is in the northeastern part of the map where everything is covered in snow.

Screenshot by Gamepur

There are actually a good amount of places where you can find Snow Lotus’ once you reach the Warren region. Each of these locations is marked on the map above. Snow Lotus’ are a dark green color that tends to stand out against the white background of the Warren region.

How to use Snow Lotus’

You can eat a Snow Lotus without cooking it in Tower of Fantasy and doing so will give your player seven percent of their health back plus an additional 10,000. That is a lot for a simple vegetable. This ingredient will also restore four Satiety points to your character’s Satiety Meter. If you want to cook Snow Lotus’, they can be used to make Snow Lotus Soup. This soup restores a massive 20% of your character’s health plus an additional 20,000. It also restores 800 points of stamina.