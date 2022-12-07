Salt Herba Mystica is one of the many ingredients you can add to your sandwich in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. It’s a primary ingredient that you can use to increase the powers of your picnic activities, optimizing your time when searching for Pokémon or leveling yours up. How you go about acquiring it might take you some time, though. Here’s what you need to know about where to get Salty Herba Mystica in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to get Salty Herba Mystica in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

The only way to find this ingredient is by making your way to the end of the game. You can do this by reaching the end credits of Pokémon Scarlet or Violet and then working your way through the Gym Leaders again. They’ll have stronger Pokémon for you to fight against, which means you may need to power up your Pokémon before you take them on. After you do this and you complete the final tournament, Jacq will reach out to you about trying to complete five-star raids. You will need to do a handful of these, then unlock six-star raids, which also have a chance to drop this ingredient.

You’ll want to work through five and six-star raids in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. However, specific Pokémon appear in these raids and have a decent chance of dropping Salty Herba Mystica. Here’s what you need to know about what Tera raid Pokémon drop Salty Herba Mystica in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

All five-star raids with Salty Herba Mystica

Amoonguss

Avalugg

Blissey

Bronzong

Cetitan

Cloyster

Coalossal

Copperajah

Corviknight

Dondozo

Drifblim

Eelektross

Garganacl

Gengar

Glalie

Greedent

Hippowdon

Orthworm

Palafin

Slowbro

All six-star raids with Salty Herba Mystica