Where to get strongtwist in Edge of Eternity

If you’re taking your time with Edge of Eternity, you might start amassing crafting recipes for weapons with materials you haven’t encountered. The strongtwist is one of the materials you’ll need to craft Daryon and Selene’s second tier of weapons. Our guide will help you find out how to get started.

Despite acquiring these weapon recipes by the second chapter, you won’t have access to strongtwist until well into the game’s third chapter. At some point during Edge of Eternity’s third chapter, you’ll receive a prompt stating that you won’t be able to return to previous areas for a while. If you see this warning, you’re on your way.

After making it through a large chunk of the story during this linear section of the game, you’ll end up in Kaladaan Coast. The main quest marker pushes you past this portion of the map, but there is a village tucked away by the coastline known as Wurldzend.

Pass through this community onto the docks, which houses several merchants and multiple crafting benches. Once on the docks, turn left and approach the NPC with the parchment and coin sack icon pictured below.

This merchant sells all sorts of recipes, one of which is the elusive strongtwist. If you want to put it to use right away, you’re able to craft it at the bench with the potion and wrench icon within the same area. A strongtwist requires one mineroll, one coachman’s friend, and one breathing ivy. The coachman’s friend and breathing ivy can be purchased from the merchant in the vicinity with the same icon as the crafting bench. Mineroll can be crafted using common materials you should have plenty of at this point as long as you’ve been plucking field resources.