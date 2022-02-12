How to complete the Solna Plains puzzle near The Lighthouse in Edge of Eternity

If you found yourself having fun with the puzzles in Edge of Eternity’s first chapter, its second chapter offers more of what you love. With the puzzles steadily becoming more involved, our guide will help you get through the structure nearby The Lighthouse in Solna Plains.

This puzzle location can be found sandwiched between The Lighthouse and Junion Lake. The screenshot below shows its exact location, denoted by the player arrow.

Screenshot by Gamepur

This is where Edge of Eternity ramps up its puzzle difficulty, requiring a greater degree of trial and error even for those that didn’t struggle with previous efforts. As always, we’ll refer to the characters as character A and B so you can follow along with whichever character you make the first move with.

Have character A move onto the leftmost tile, then to the nearest purple switch. Afterward, move character B to the rightmost tile, then onto the red switch. This opens a new path for character A.

Now, you’ll want to direct character A to the adjacent purple tile past the previously raised door. Next, move character A to the grated tile underneath the current switch. Have character B trek to the tile above the red switch. Afterward, make sure character A steps on the original purple switch from earlier. Next, make character B step on the green switch.

The rest of this should be straightforward, but remember that characters can only remain on the grated tiles for one turn. After character B has activated the green switch, move Character A to the the center grated tile past the previously raised green door. Then, move Character B to the tile underneath the green switch. Move character A forward once more, then direct character B onto the red switch. From here, keep following the linear path as character A until you reach the goal.

The chests at the end include two pieces of fabric, a darkness shard consumable, and the Wildfang sword for Daryon.