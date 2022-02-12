How to complete the Solna Plains puzzle near Jagholm in Edge of Eternity

Edge of Eternity players that explore the large, open fields will have grown familiar with its brand of puzzle solving throughout the first chapter. The second chapter, however, begins by introducing a new gimmick to the standard grids. Our guide will help you understand the first of these second-chapter puzzles.

You can find the structure to the west of Jagholm, the city you step foot in immediately upon beginning chapter two. Its exact location is denoted by the player arrow pictured in the screenshot below.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Depending on when you choose to tackle this puzzle, you might have two or three party members. If Myrna has already joined you, don’t go in thinking it was designed with a trio in mind. Only two active characters are necessary. As with our usual puzzle guides, we will refer to them as Character A and B.

This structure only has one colored tile and four grated tiles with blue fire or energy rising from below. You’ll want to begin by moving character A onto the first tile to the left. Afterward, move character B onto the right side tile. You can now direct character A to the light blue tile, which will open the door to the goal. With character A remains in place, character B can simply move onto the adjacent tiles until passing through the door.

The solution was much simpler than it appeared. The only thing you really had to worry about was making sure two characters didn’t step onto the same scorched tile as that would kill one of them. The three chests at the end house mineroll, a holo-decoy consumable, and the Mystical Shoes armor piece for Selene and Myrna.