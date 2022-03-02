Where to get the Gold Scarab Talisman in Elden Ring

There are multiple types of Scarabs you can find in Elden Ring, but the one we’re discussing here is a Talisman. The location of this Talisman might take you a bit of time to find, and exploring Elden Ring takes checking things off the beaten path. This guide will discuss where you need to go to get the Gold Scarab Talisman in Elden Ring.

You can find this Talisman in a location known as the Abandoned Cave. You can find this location in Caelid, to the east of the Smolder Wall site of grace. When you arrive at this site of grace, make your way to the east and look for the ledge. There will be multiple tree branches outstretching the entire area. Jump down on the tree branches, follow to the other side of the rocks, and you’ll find the entrance to the cave.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Head inside of the cave, and proceed to the boss room. There, you’ll battle against two Cleanrot Knights. One will be using a sickle, and the other will have a spear. You’ll need to take out both of these enemies before you can access the Gold Scarab Talisman. Upon defeating both of these enemies, you’ll earn the Gold Scarab Talisman. With it, you’ll earn additional Runes for each enemy you defeat.