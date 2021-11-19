Where to get the Sprayduck key item in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Berries in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl are essential to your Pokémon if you want to increase specific traits for them, such as friendship, happiness, or even to have them hold to use in battle. You can find berries throughout your Pokémon journey, and they’re all over the place. But you’ll need a watering can to water them. Here’s what you can get the Sprayduck key item in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

You’ll be able to find it once you can reach Floaroma Town. When you arrive at the city, you’ll find a large building to the north part of the map with two berry bushes on either side of it. Enter the building, and speak to the woman on the left side of the room. She’ll immediately give your Sprayduck key item without having to do anything for her.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Now that you have the Sprayduck, you’ll be able to approach any berry bush that you’ve planted and water your plants. You’ll want to water berry bushes to ensure that the plant fully grows up in roughly 24 hours and has more than two berries attached to it. The more frequently you water berry bushes, the more berries they have when it’s ready.