Where to get White Synovial Fluid in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

White Synovial Fluid is a rare material you will be hunting down in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak. You can only find this resource in a particular spot, and it might take you some time to track it down. However, once you know where to look for it, adding it to your inventory and bringing it to your Smithy will be much easier. This guide covers where you can get White Synovial Fluid in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak.

How to get White Synovial Fluid in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

The only way to obtain White Synovial Fluid is by defeating a Violet Mizutsune. This monster is available after you reach Master Rank 10 with your Hunter, which becomes viable when you have access to the Sunbreak expansion and complete the primary story.

Related: Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Violet Mizutsune guide – weaknesses, drops, and more

The Violet Mizutsune has a relatively decent chance of dropping this item. You have a 24% chance of earning it as a target reward for going after this monster, an 18% chance if you capture it, a 37% chance if you break its head, a 33% chance if you break its tail, a 22% chance if you carve its tail, and there’s a 40% chance it appears as a dropped material on the ground while battling it. Of these options, breaking its head or tail during the fight has the best chance of yielding this material. You will want to aim for these areas while you are battling against them.

Once you have this material, bring it back to the Smithy in Elgado Outpost, or bring it with you to the Village. You will need to craft the Onmyo Toukan helmet, The Onmyo Tekkou gloves, the Onmyo Ateboi leggings, and several weapons from the Violet Mizutsune tree.