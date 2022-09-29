Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Violet Mizutsune guide – weaknesses, drops, and more

The Violet Mizutsune is a difficult opponent to battle against in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak. Unlike its base form, the Violet Mizutsune prefers fire and has an entirely different moveset that will prove difficult for any hunter or those attempting to battle it in a group. You will want to steer clear of this creature’s bubbles and watch where the flames will beat it. This guide covers all Violet Mizutsune weaknesses and material drops in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak.

How to beat Violet Mizutsune in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

All Violet Mizutsune weaknesses

The Violet Mizutsune has a distinct, bright white and purple set of bubbles it unleashes from its body. Rather than being water-based, these suds will start as goo and then explode into a brilliant white flame, which occurs everywhere. Before you battle against it, we recommend having some form of fire-based protection and making sure to escape any firey suds it unleashes.

Any Slashing or Blunt-based weapon will be exceptionally good against this monster. We recommend relying on these two weapon types while battling it, with someone using ammunition to cover you, but those using ranged attacks will want to focus on the Violet Mizutsune’s head primarily. If you are going to use an Elemental weapon, we recommend using an Ice or Thunder-based option.

Body Parts Slashing Blunt Ammo Fire Water Thunder Ice Dragon Head 63 63 40 0 5 8 10 3 Neck 43 43 15 0 5 8 10 3 Torso 25 25 15 0 5 8 10 3 Foreleg 28 28 10 0 15 25 30 5 Left Claw 24 24 10 0 15 28 30 5 Right Claw 24 24 10 0 15 28 30 5 Dorsal Fin 43 43 25 0 8 10 20 5

All Violet Mizutsune material drops

There are multiple materials you can obtain by defeating this opponent. We recommend capturing this creature a few times. Still, it has a material it will drop if you beat it, which makes carving it far more desirable if you’re searching for one item to complete any weapon or armor sets that require it.