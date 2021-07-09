Where to get Woemill Wheat in Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin – Delicious Donuts Quest

There are lots of quests in Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin that require players to go out in search of specific items. This can be a little award, as multiple items can drop from the same source, and you will not be told what they are just by standing near them.

For the Delicious Donuts quest, players will need to find Woemill Wheat, which will drop from one source the Hokolo Islands. Players will need to find a Pink Herb. Pink Herbs have green bases and pink flowers and can drop multiple different resources when you interact with them.

The pink her can drop all of the following items:

Woemill Wheat in non-cave areas

in non-cave areas Antidote Herb in non-cave areas

in non-cave areas Aloe Leaf in non-cave areas

in non-cave areas Herb in non-cave areas

in non-cave areas Heftcorn in Rare Monster Dens and Guardian Ratha Woods

in Rare Monster Dens and Guardian Ratha Woods Ivy in non-cave areas

in non-cave areas Sap Plant in non-cave areas

Because of the way resource drops work in Monster Hunter Stories 2, players will need to search all around the island outside the village, interacting with every Pink Herb that they see. Eventually, they will get the Woemill Wheat, which can drop in a stack of five, making it easier to get enough for the quest.

The quest also needs Hokolo Honeycomb, which can be found all over the first island. Just check out beside large trees and cliffs and you will find honeycombs all over the place.