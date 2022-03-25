Where to redeem Skeleton Keys in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

As in previous Borderlands games, Golden Keys can get you some pretty awesome loot. It’s a shame there is a limited number that you can have at any time. In the Wonderlands, Golden Keys have been changed to Skeleton Keys, but that doesn’t mean they offer anything less than the best loot for your level. While you may have started the game off with a Skeleton Key or two, you might be wondering where to redeem them. This guide covers how to redeem your Skeleton Keys in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

Screenshot by Gamepur

First off, let’s cover how you can get your hands on these luxurious keys. Gearbox will periodically post codes on Twitter and Facebook that contain codes for additional keys in the game. These codes can be for a single key or up to five. You can also check the latest codes for the game here. Remember, the codes do expire after a period of time and you could end up missing out on some great loot. It is also important to remember that these keys are shared across all of your characters.

Once you have your keys, you will have to wait a little while before you can use them. The intro of the game is a bit lengthy and ultimately ends up taking you to the main hub area of Brighthoof. When you first reach Brighthoof, you will have to complete the quest there and retrieve the Sword of Souls. When you return the Sword of Souls to the town, all of the destruction will go away and everything will turn normal. After this, you will be able to find the Skeleton Chest in front of your hero statue in the Hawker’s Walk portion of the town. Opening the chest will cost one key every time.