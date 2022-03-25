All SHiFT codes for Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands – Free Skeleton Keys and More

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands uses the SHiFT code system as all Borderlands titles have. For each SHiFT code you enter, you’ll get a reward that you can use in-game, be it a Skeleton Key, cosmetic item, or much more. This guide covers all the known SHiFT codes for Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, so you can build up a stock of free stuff to use.

Active SHiFT codes for Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

The following is a list of all known active SHiFT codes. We’ve included expiry dates where we’ve seen them, so you know how long you have to use them.

JBRTT-BZH6F-CC3W5-3TTTB-XB9HH – Free Skeleton Key (expires March 31, 2022)

Expired SHiFT codes for Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

At the time of writing, there are no expired SHiFT codes. When we see expired codes, we’ll add them to a list under this heading.

How to redeem SHiFT codes in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

There are two ways to redeem SHiFT codes, but both follow the same format. You can either follow this process using the Gearbox SHiFT website or the SHiFT subheading in the social menu in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.