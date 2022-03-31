Where to search in Quigley’s Lantern Room in Weird West

Shortly after beginning the journey in Weird West, players will come to realize that the title earns the moniker of Weird. Players that enter the second chapter of the title will find themselves tasked with an objective to ‘search your old quarters for clues’ while in Quigley’s Lantern Room.

This may be one of the first confusing tasks as Weird West begins to more openly embrace the bizarre through quests, made all the stranger by taking the skin of some bizarre abomination. Add on to this a necessity for stealth, and this can become a frustrating task that has players clicking about with reckless abandon.

For some indiscernible reason, there is a specific room in Quigley’s that counts as the the main character’s old quarters. These ‘old quarters’ are actually two rooms — a parlor room, which is marked as the objective, and a bedchamber, which is the room next to it. Cautiously slip into the bedchamber, unseen, and hide near the headboard to dodge detection from the roaming guard.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The furniture that you’ll need to search is the rolling desk next to the bed, noted as a cabinet. Within this cabinet is a Golden Ace of Spades, along with a peculiar note which is the quest item. Grab them both, and sneak out the way you came in.

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you opted to toss someone over a balcony, it is easiest to escape that way: you’ll take eight damage for the fall, easily mitigated by a brief camp once departing the scene. If you opted to go in with guns a-blazing, then chances are you had all the time necessary to look for this note.