Where to trade for Chatot in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Every town and city has a ton of items and Pokémon for you to find by chatting with non-playable characters (NPCs). We’re going to show you where you can trade for Chatot in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Make your way over to Eterna City. There’s a condominium next to the PokéMart. Talk to the boy on the first floor sitting beside the table on the left side of the room. He’ll want to trade your Buizel for his Chatot, which is nicknamed Charap.

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you don’t have a Buizel, Route 205 and Valley Windworks are the first chances to get one of your own. They’re fairly common, so you should nab one in no time.

Buizel can be in your box during the trade and you’ll have a level 15 Chatot in your possession. It’s a fun music-themed bird Pokémon that could make your campaign team a tad more unique. Chatot can come with either Tangled Feet, doubling evasiveness if it’s confused, or Keen Eye which prevents accuracy decreases. We recommend Tangled Feet because status effects are awful to deal with.

Chatot has normal/flying typing, which makes it perfect for a story playthrough of a Pokemon title. It is barely slower than Staraptor and has a decent-enough special attack stat to make use of its sound-based moves.