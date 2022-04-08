Which country and city is Tiger Lily’s stamp from in the Stamp of Approval case in Chinatown Detective Agency?

The Stamp of Approval case is the second main quest in Chinatown Detective Agency. It starts with a woman named Tiger Lily bringing you a stamp. She wants you to return it to its country of origin and work out the name of the city where was originally used. This guide explains how to uncover this information to earn the most money from this case.

Where is Tiger Lily’s stamp from?

Screenshot by Gamepur

The stamp has a few clues for you to use to work out its origins from. First, there are the words “Andrinople” and “Ottomanes”. This indicates that the stamp was used in the Ottoman Empire before being canceled. A quick search online will reveal that this information lines up with Turkey, of which Istanbul is the largest city. Book a flight to Istanbul, and you’ll be on your way to solving the case.

Which city is on Tiger Lily’s stamp?

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you arrive in Istanbul, head to the museum, they’ll be extremely grateful for the donation but they ask if you happen to know the city where the stamp was initially used. The only clue you have for this is the letters in the circle in the top left-hand corner, “ROUT.” Through some careful searches, we discovered that this cancellation stamp is for a city called “Eyrouth,” which is now called Beirut but was once part of the Ottoman Empire. Type Beirut into the text box and then return to your office to read the confirmation email. You’ll get a bonus for naming the city correctly, so it’s worth doing.