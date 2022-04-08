Which country are the two identical stamps from in the Stamp of Approval case in Chinatown Detective Agency?

After figuring out where Tiger Lily’s stamp belongs and delivering it in Chinatown Detective Agency, you’ll advance to a new part of the Stamp of Approval case. Your client gives you two new sets of stamps to identify and deliver to their country of origin. This guide explains where the set of two identical stamps is from without spoiling the second set.

Where are the two identical stamps from?

Screenshot by Gamepur

The two identical stamps have a couple of easy giveaways as to their origins. First, the head on them looks like they’d be at home in Ancient Rome or Greece. The letters on the stamps fit with the idea of this being a Greek stamp, and if you head to Athens, you can donate them to the local museum.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Since there’s no cancellation mark on these stamps, you don’t need to tell the museum which city they came from. You get the maximum reward for handing them over in Athens. If you want to see some similar stamps to this, you need to search for images using the search term, “Greek 5 drachma stamp.” This won’t bring up the exact stamp you see in the game, but it does show you remarkably similar ones, which was enough to convince us that Athens was where these stamps belonged.