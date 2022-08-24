Which difficulty setting should you choose in Saints Row? Answered

Choosing the difficulty of a game right when you start up a new file can be challenging. Without playing it, how are you supposed to know what difficulty is best for what you want out of the game? While we can not give an overall answer to everyone’s situation, here is our recommendation for the difficulty level you should try out on Saints Row.

What difficulty should I play on Saints Row?

When you go to start a new game file in Saints Row, you will be met with three difficulty choice screen. There are five total difficulties to choose from here: Tourist, Hustler, Entrepreneur, Sensei, or Boss.

For the general audience, we would recommend trying to play Saints Row on the Hustler difficulty. While Entrepreneur is the default setting, some of the enemies are bullet sponges and just not fun to fight. Either way you go, both are probably the safest bet for the most fun in the game.

If you decide to go with Tourist, you are choosing the easiest difficulty in the game, mostly meant for people who just want to enjoy the story. However, Saints Row’s story isn’t really at all interesting, so you definitely want the general gameplay to have some substance that you can enjoy over time.

We don’t really recommend trying the Sensei or Boss difficulties. If you are an achievement hunter, there are none tied to beating the game on any difficulty, so taking on the headache is not really worth it. You can try it if you want, but only a very small percentage of people will get enjoyment out of these two difficulties.

In general, just try out the difficulty that sounds best for how you want to play the game. If you want a breeze of a game, go for one of the easier ones.